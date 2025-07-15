There are many reasons for the Hawks skipper's reduced output in 2025 but the fact remains he's a shadow of his best, writes Damian Barrett

James Sicily after Hawthorn's loss to Brisbane in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN his 11th year in the AFL system, it all came together, very nearly perfectly, for James Sicily in 2024.

Coming off two seasons in which he had secured a Hawthorn best-and-fairest and an All-Australian jacket, Sicily's leadership, impact in key moments in big matches, and most importantly, sustained high-end form took the Hawks to within a kick of a preliminary final.

But in the 14 matches he has played in 2025, Sicily is yet to reach anything near the heights of the previous three years, and the many reasons for that are multi-layered.

People at Hawthorn can at times be sensitive when asked about their captain, which is understandable. And while the team, with an 11-6 scoreline, has positioned itself for another finals series, the form of the captain is of genuine concern.

Opponents are not letting Sicily roam without consequence, as they seemingly did for most of last year. The recruitment of both Tom Barrass and Josh Battle has not only dramatically changed the Hawks' defensive structure, but the specific weekly roles given to that duo have diminished the intercept work of Sicily. Even his forward-line forays, used with stunning and regular effect in 2024, have fallen short of hopes this year.

James Sicily (centre) celebrates a goal with Jack Ginnivan and Jack Gunston during Hawthorn's win over Carlton in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Then there was the mid-season injury mystery. Sicily had told people he was very sore in the hip region. Senior media knew this to be the case. Hawks coach Sam Mitchell was having none of it, and for three weeks, refused to publicly acknowledge any soreness in his skipper.

It was all a "storm in a teacup" according to Mitchell. Until it wasn't, when Sicily was taken out of AFL action for three matches before and after the club's bye for a "minor procedure" for a "nervy hip thing".

The time on the sidelines was meant to be a formline circuit-breaker for Sicily, but his form hasn't dramatically improved since he returned. He's been far from the worst, but he's been a mile away from resembling the assured, outcome-controlling, match-day conductor of last year.

Numbers never fully explain everything, but Sicily's disposals average (18.8) is at its lowest since 2020. His Champion Data player ranking figures have plummeted in the five matches he played from round 10 to 18 (average 70, 16th best at the Hawks). His 6.2 marks a game are down on the 7.5 he took in 2024, 10 in 2023 and 8.6 in 2022. And with him in the team in 2025, the Hawks have an 8-6 record; without him they're 3-0.

On paper, a Hawthorn backline of Barrass, Battle, Sicily and Josh Weddle was meant to be transformational in 2025. But it is yet to be successfully bedded down, and to this point, Sicily has personally suffered most with the new dynamic at play. Weddle is currently out with a serious back injury.

Josh Battle, Tom Barrass and Josh Weddle celebrate Hawthorn's win over Sydney in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Another key backline member of the Hawks' 2024 campaign, Jack Scrimshaw, has suffered multiple concussions this year, but has played the past two VFL matches and his potential return to the senior team would also impact on how Sicily is used.

Hawthorn on Saturday in Launceston will play Port Adelaide, the team which ended its 2024 campaign in an epic, three-point result in a semi-final in which Sicily emerged as the main player, initially with a brilliant final quarter where he was swung forward and kicked 1.2, including a kick which slammed into the goalpost with 90 seconds remaining.

Post-match, he stared down Port coach Ken Hinkley, who had mocked Sicily's teammate Jack Ginnivan with a "you're not flying anywhere, Jack" jibe after a provocative social media post in the lead-in to the game.

Ken Hinkley and James Sicily face off after the post-game siren of the 2024 semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

The Sicily of that night was a brilliant, intoxicating mix of footy smarts, swagger, leadership and bravado. He leapt into all the danger zones, placed himself where all the big action was unfolding, held his ground and very nearly pulled off a miracle win.

He has been nothing like that in 2025. There is still time for him and his coach to recreate ways to impact, but the countdown is on.

