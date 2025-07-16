Dylan Patterson during the Coates Talent League R5 match between Gold Coast Academy and Eastern Ranges at Box Hill City Oval on May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GETTABLE goes to Gold Coast this week.

With the AFL's annual under-16 championships taking place on the Gold Coast, AFL.com.au's trade and draft show heads north to speak to a couple of the most talented prospects in the country.

Learn More 29:40

Suns Academy duo Dylan Patterson and Zeke Uwland speak about their year, following a period where Patterson has become one of the nation's most exciting youngsters while Uwland has spent the entire season sidelined by a frustrating back injury.

Gold Coast's national recruiting manager Kall Burns also joins the show to chat through the club's plans to match a host of Academy bids and where things sit for its bid to eventually become a destination club for the League's best players.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also chat through trade and contract news involving Brisbane's big plans, the race for Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Carlton's woes and Adelaide's captain's call.

Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.