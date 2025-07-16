Dylan Patterson during the Coates Talent League R5 match between Gold Coast Academy and Eastern Ranges at Box Hill City Oval on May 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GETTABLE goes to Gold Coast this week.

With the AFL's annual under-16 championships taking place on the Gold Coast, AFL.com.au's trade and draft show heads north to speak to a couple of the most talented prospects in the country.

29:40

GETTABLE: Gun pair set to sign, $2 million 'carrot' for star, top pick on trade table?

Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey bring the latest trade and draft news and Cal speaks with Kall Burns, Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson at Gold Coast

Suns Academy duo Dylan Patterson and Zeke Uwland speak about their year, following a period where Patterson has become one of the nation's most exciting youngsters while Uwland has spent the entire season sidelined by a frustrating back injury.

Gold Coast's national recruiting manager Kall Burns also joins the show to chat through the club's plans to match a host of Academy bids and where things sit for its bid to eventually become a destination club for the League's best players.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also chat through trade and contract news involving Brisbane's big plans, the race for Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Carlton's woes and Adelaide's captain's call.

