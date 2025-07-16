GETTABLE goes to Gold Coast this week.
With the AFL's annual under-16 championships taking place on the Gold Coast, AFL.com.au's trade and draft show heads north to speak to a couple of the most talented prospects in the country.
Suns Academy duo Dylan Patterson and Zeke Uwland speak about their year, following a period where Patterson has become one of the nation's most exciting youngsters while Uwland has spent the entire season sidelined by a frustrating back injury.
Gold Coast's national recruiting manager Kall Burns also joins the show to chat through the club's plans to match a host of Academy bids and where things sit for its bid to eventually become a destination club for the League's best players.
Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also chat through trade and contract news involving Brisbane's big plans, the race for Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Carlton's woes and Adelaide's captain's call.
Watch Gettable now or download and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.