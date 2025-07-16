Callum Wilkie has become the poster child for finding a different path to AFL stardom, after being overlooked in four drafts

Callum Wilkie at St Kilda training at RSEA Park on June 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

THIS is the lot of a key defender: Callum Wilkie will celebrate his 150-game milestone on the tough road trip to Geelong, trying to stop the AFL's most in-form key forward.

And standing at Moorabbin on Wednesday morning, nursing two black eyes after a whack on the nose early in last Sunday's game, the St Kilda backman wouldn't have it any other way.

GET YOUR SEATS Buy tickets for Cats v Saints HERE

"I usually line up on Jezza (Jeremy Cameron), so I imagine that's what they have in store upstairs. That's a nice way to play your 150th, on the best forward in the comp who's leading the Coleman (Medal)," Wilkie said with a grin.

"So, beauty."

Wilkie, 29, will become only the second AFL player, after Sydney's Jared Crouch, to play 150 consecutive games from debut.

The Saints defender has become the poster child for finding a different path to stardom.

Learn More 02:12

He was overlooked in four national drafts, eventually combining university and full-time work as an accountant while playing for SANFL side North Adelaide.

After the Roosters won the 2018 premiership - coached by Josh Carr and featuring a teenaged Connor Rozee off half-back - Wilkie finally went to the Saints in the rookie draft.

He is the club's reigning best and fairest winner and earned 2023 All-Australian selection.

"It gives you a really good perspective of how good AFL football is. Ultimately we have a great job," Wilkie said of his rocky path to the AFL.

Learn More 26:35

"That perspective has held me in good stead, knowing I love playing football and I can do this for a living and ultimately, hopefully try to drag this club to finals and success.

"Not getting drafted probably built some resilience."

He said the 2018 SANFL flag, North's first in 27 years, remains a key moment in his playing career and is motivation as the Saints try to return to finals.

Learn More 40:41

"Definitely, it was a great time. Anyone can attest to this, whether you play amateurs or AFL, winning a flag is probably the best feeling ever," Wilkie said.

"I always say this to anyone - if I retired now, that's my favourite football memory. They're my best mates, still to this day, I won a premiership with (them).

"You bring that here, you just want to be able to contribute to the footy club, and we want to get there one day. We have a lot of stepping stones first."

Callum Wilkie during the SANFL R3 match between North Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval on April 22, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

A few of the newer "stones" are emerging. Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is an excitement machine, and there were a few Viking helmets worn at the club members' day training run on Wednesday for Alix Tauru, nicknamed the Flying Viking.

Wilkie was asked how many of his remaining games will feature Wanganeen-Milera as a teammate, given growing speculation about the young gun's future beyond this season.

"Hopefully all - he's a special kid and a special player. He's really taken it up a notch, like everyone has seen this year, especially with leadership," Wilkie said.

"He's a real competitor. Teams are starting to tag him - it's almost an impossible task. Love the player, love the person."