The Crows have made the most of a fast start to brush off the Suns

Isaac Cumming and Alex Neal-Bullen celebrate a goal during Adelaide's clash against Gold Coast in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has crushed Gold Coast by 61 points, with the Suns losing gun defender Daniel Rioli to injury while slipping to an embarrassing low.

The Crows kicked the initial 11 goals in their 16.11 (107) to 6.10 (46) victory at Adelaide Oval on Sunday to retain their grip on third spot.

Gold Coast was goalless in an opening half for the first time, and playmaker Rioli suffered a left leg injury before the long break.

Adelaide led 9.5 to 0.4 at half-time and was up 71-5 before the Suns scored their first goal in the 11th minute of the third term.

Gold Coast slid to eighth on the ladder, just one win ahead of the ninth-placed Western Bulldogs, while the Crows are set to return to the finals for the first time since 2017.

Adelaide's Alex Neal-Bullen kicked three goals from his career-high 31 disposals and Riley Thilthorpe, Taylor Walker and Izak Rankine booted two each.

Captain Jordan Dawson (20 disposals, one goal), James Peatling (21, one goal), Jake Soligo (24, one goal) and Dan Curtin (20, one goal) continued fine seasons.

And defenders Josh Worrell (25 disposals, 11 marks), Max Michalanney (22 disposals) and Mark Keane were at their stingiest.

Gold Coast midfielders Matt Rowell (30 touches), Noah Anderson (27), Brayden Fiorini (28) and Sam Flanders (28, one goal) battled but the Suns couldn't find a multiple goalkicker.

Adelaide's Thilthorpe took just two minutes to start the scoring spree, converting after a strong mark on the lead to land the first blow in his duel with Mac Andrew.

Fellow forwards Rankine and Walker, with a 30 metre checkside effort, followed with goals as the Crows led 3.3 to 0.2 at quarter-time despite losing backman Mitch Hinge to a hip injury.

Adelaide then piled on the pain for the Suns, kicking five consecutive goals in a 12-minute burst to create a commanding 53-9 lead.

The last in that spree, from Luke Pedlar, came after Andrew grappled the Crow high in the aftermath of a Ben Keays goal, with the home side scoring twice without the ball returning to the centre.

Skipper Dawson put an exclamation mark on Adelaide's stunning half, goaling on the run from 55 metres moments after Suns half-back Rioli was helped from the field.

Adelaide held a 55-point half-time advantage, which soon stretched to a 71-5 lead when Neal-Bullen twice snapped accurately.

The Suns finally scored their first major 11 minutes into the third term – but only when Ethan Read converted from the goalsquare after a 50m penalty.

Gold Coast outscored Adelaide five goals to four in the third quarter before the Crows scored three to one in a tame finale.

The Mac v Riley rematch

After their fiery battle at People First Stadium in round four, all eyes were on Suns defender Mac Andrew and Crows forward Riley Thilthorpe. The battle delivered again. Thilthorpe kicked an early goal and finished with two majors, while Andrew had a mixed outing, including giving away a free kick that led to a double goal for the Crows in the second quarter, while also claiming a team-high 10 intercept possessions.

Suns' hoodoo rolls on

Gold Coast had had no luck at the Adelaide Oval. The Suns headed to the ground with a 0-11 win-loss record and that was extended after a miserable first half. They will get a great chance to end that run when they make the trip again to take on Port Adelaide in round 24.

ADELAIDE 3.3 9.5 13.9 16.11 (107)

GOLD COAST 0.2 0.4 5.9 6.10 (46)

GOALS

Adelaide: Neal-Bullen 3, Walker 2, Thilthorpe 2, Rankine 2, Soligo, Pedlar, Peatling, Keays, Dawson, Curtin, Berry

Gold Coast: Walter, Read, King, Jeffrey, Flanders, Ainsworth

BEST

Adelaide: Neal-Bullen, Curtin, Peatling, Worrell, Milera, Rankine

Gold Coast: Rowell, Flanders, Fiorini, Anderson, Powell

INJURIES

Adelaide: Hinge (hip)

Gold Coast: Rioli (leg)

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Chayce Jones (replaced Mitch Hinge in the second quarter)

Gold Coast: David Swallow (replaced Daniel Rioli at half-time)

Crowd: TBC at Adelaide Oval