Brisbane young gun and father-son pick Jaspa Fletcher wants to be a Lion for life after signing a four-year deal

Jaspa Fletcher celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Brisbane and Melbourne at the Gabba in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE young gun Jaspa Fletcher intends to be a one-club player and even dreams of being a future captain.

A father-son pick taken with No.12 in the 2022 draft, Fletcher will stay put until the end of 2030 after adding another four years to his contract.

The 21-year-old, son of former Lions player Adrian, was already signed on for the 2026 season.

Fletcher joked he wanted to outdo his dad, who played a total of 231 games with Brisbane, Geelong, St Kilda and Fremantle.

"For the chance to commit long term, I thought that was a no-brainer for me," Fletcher said on Tuesday.

"I'd love to be a one-club player. I know my dad's been at a few, but I'd like to have the edge over him in that.

"To be at this club and be a one-club player here would be an absolute honour.

"It's been my dream to run out at the Gabba since I was a little boy, so to be able to continue to do that, I'm over the moon."

Fletcher has emerged as one of Brisbane's finest young talents and hasn't missed a game since making his debut in 2023.

Dangerous on the wing or in defence, he has already played in two Grand Finals - winning one - in his 59-game career ahead of this week's QClash against Gold Coast.

Jaspa Fletcher poses for a photo after the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

But praise for Fletcher isn't limited to his on-field talent, with Lions co-captain and two-time Brownlow Medal winner Lachie Neale endorsing the young star as a captain in waiting.

"I was honoured when I heard Lachie say that," Fletcher said.

"If that's the case, I'll be super stoked and happy to take that role on board, but at the same time, I know we've got a lot of great young leaders here.

"We've got some great people at the club that can help me, and I'll be looking to pick up what the other boys have experienced as leaders."