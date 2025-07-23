Michael Voss has denied speaking with Charlie Curnow about the star forward's reported desire for a trade to Gold Coast

Charlie Curnow during the R13 match between Carlton and Essendon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON coach Michael Voss has dismissed reports Charlie Curnow is considering leaving the club, saying the star forward will end his career at the Blues.

Contracted until the end of 2029, Curnow is understood to have spoken to the club about the possibility of a move to the Gold Coast for lifestyle reasons to play for the Suns.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported on Gettable on Wednesday that Curnow was also open to a trade to go to Sydney or Geelong.

The dual Coleman medallist has been below his best recently, going four straight games without a goal before he kicked three in Carlton's win against Melbourne last Saturday night.

After reports emerged on Tuesday night, Voss attempted to shut down the "speculation" ahead of the Blues' clash with Hawthorn on Thursday night.

"Charlie's a Carlton man and he'll stay a Carlton man," Voss said on Wednesday.

"I'm not sure how much more emphatic I need to be on that.

"Charlie's a very important person to us, and he'll play out his career here.

"He's a Carlton person and he'll stay one."

Voss denied he had chatted to Curnow about any possibility of moving to another club.

The 28-year-old isn't believed to be unhappy with the Blues, he has just grown tired of being in the spotlight at a big Melbourne club.

"I appreciate these times of the year, and when you're not going so well, there will always be some speculation on your players, but it probably ends there for us," Voss said.

Charlie Curnow in action during the R19 match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG on July 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Curnow has kicked 311 goals in 148 games for Carlton since debuting in 2016.

Serious knee injuries derailed his career from 2019 to the end of 2021, but he returned superbly with 64 goals in 2022 and a career-high 81 in the 2023 season when the Blues made a preliminary final.

Gold Coast would unlikely to be able to accommodate Curnow in a trade and is also already stacked with tall forward talent.

Rumours surrounding Curnow come ahead of a huge off-field period for Carlton.

The Blues have slumped to 7-11, after starting the season with ambitions of winning their first premiership since 1995.

Graham Wright will soon take over as chief executive from Brian Cook, with major change expected to happen in the off-season.

Voss is also no guarantee to coach next season, despite being contracted for another year.

"There's no change in the way we're operating," Voss said.

"Maybe the names at the desk have changed because Brian moves out and Graham comes in.

"But in terms of how we how we go about our list management strategy and our build, everyone will have their input at the right time.

"There's no (point) predicting what happens next, it's about what we need to be able to do over the next four or five weeks."

In a boost for Carlton, Voss confirmed star forward Harry McKay will return to face the Hawks after missing the last eight weeks because of a knee injury.

The Blues will enter the match as outsiders, but will be determined to send club hero Sam Docherty out as a winner in his final game before retirement.