Beau McCreery will miss at least two matches after suffering another hamstring strain

Beau McCreery is tackled by Bailey Banfield during the R19 match between Collingwood and Fremantle at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD pressure forward Beau McCreery has been sidelined for the second time in a month due to another hamstring strain.

The 24-year-old produced one of his best performances on Sunday, laying 15 tackles in the one-point loss to Fremantle at the MCG.

After reporting hamstring awareness following the game, scans have revealed a low-grade hamstring strain.

McCreery will miss at least the next two games against Richmond and Brisbane and will be up against it to face Hawthorn in round 22, given it's a Thursday night fixture.

McCreery missed three games after straining his hamstring against St Kilda in round 15.

Key defender Billy Frampton has returned to full fitness and is expected to return against the Tigers at the MCG this Sunday.

Dual All-Australian Dan Houston is also a chance to return ahead of schedule from an abdominal strain after missing the loss to the Dockers.

Jordan De Goey has now returned to full training after exiting concussion protocols and recovering from Achilles inflammation.

If he trains fully this week, the 29-year-old could return this weekend, with time in the VFL expected after an injury-interrupted start to 2025.