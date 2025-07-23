Gettable co-host Cal Twomey says Charlie Curnow is considering his options but appears likely to stay at Carlton

Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal during the round 10 match between Carlton and Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on May 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CHARLIE Curnow would be open to joining Sydney or Geelong as well as Gold Coast, but indications are the star forward will stay at Carlton.

West Coast young gun Harley Reid, meanwhile, still has strong interest from Victorian clubs despite his contract discussions with the Eagles, with Hawthorn "near on obsessed" with signing Reid.

Reports emerged this week that Curnow, who is contracted at the Blues until 2029, had expressed an interest of being traded to the Suns.

On Wednesday, AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey added Curnow would also be open to a move to the Swans or the Cats as he eyes a lifestyle change away from the Melbourne footy bubble.

"Carlton has been adamant that he's staying (and) I don't expect there to be a move," Twomey said on Gettable.

"Sydney and Geelong are the other clubs (apart from the Suns) he'd be open to exploring as part of this decision, which will now play out in coming weeks, even though Carlton has been adamant that he's staying. I still think that's the most likely scenario.

"But the idea of getting out of the Melbourne bubble (is appealing). We've seen it with Brodie Grundy at Sydney, we've seen it with Bailey Smith at Geelong … and Gold Coast there's a natural inclination with the surf coast area. We know the amount of time he spends on the surf coast of Geelong, where he's from.

"He hasn't spoken to any other clubs and I'm not sure that will happen given Carlton has been so adamant that he's staying. But I don't think it's a ringing endorsement when your best player, your standout player, your superstar, is open to looking elsewhere.

"The reality is, with the way it's looking, it's hard to see Michael Voss going into next year. That's my personal view of where things stand at the moment. But there's still five weeks to go and things could change."

This week, Twomey reported Reid's camp had put forward a proposal of a two-year contract extension at the Eagles and an option to add a further nine years to his tenure, tying him to the club until the end of 2037.

Such a deal would give Reid at least five years at the Eagles – his current three-year deal plus a two-year extension – to decide if he wants to stay in the west long term.

The proposal is worth more than $2 million a season, which would make it the biggest deal in AFL history.

Harley Reid celebrates a goal during the R19 match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Twomey says while the Eagles are currently contemplating the offer, Victorian clubs won't stop in their pursuit of the 20-year-old.

"There's a bit to play out here. There are clubs in Victoria who are still interested, and I think Hawthorn is leading that pack along with the Cats. I think the Hawks are near on obsessed with Harley,” he said.

"That's where it sits with Harley and we'll see more over the coming weeks."