From big off-field moves to a host of high-profile players, there's plenty to keep an eye out during the 2025 season of AFLW

L-R: Charlie Thomas, Chloe Molloy and Brendan Fevola. Pictures: AFL Photos/Fox FM

WITH just one day until the 2025 NAB AFLW season gets underway, there are plenty of intriguing threads to pick up on from across the off-season.

There are a host of next generation players coming through, some returning and retiring coaches, stars coming back from injury bigger and better than ever and trades that will either be hits or misses.



Let’s take a look at 10 storylines to watch out for in season 10.

Rhyce Shaw’s return to coaching

Former North Melbourne men’s senior coach Rhyce Shaw will return to the coaches box this season as Gold Coast's head coach in 2025.

It’s the first time Shaw has been at the helm of a senior team since 2020, having stepped down from his role at North Melbourne at the conclusion of that season for personal reasons.

Since 2021, Shaw has been working as Head of Development in the Suns’ AFL program before most recently holding the role of Director of Coaching within the Suns Academy.

“I feel honoured to be given the opportunity to coach this team and I’m excited by how far I believe we can develop and what we can achieve for the Gold Coast,” Shaw said after his appointment.

“I’m a coach at heart and I am very passionate about this football club and making our people and players better.

“There is no ceiling on what we can achieve, we will have expectation but I’m looking forward to that challenge and so should all our fans.”

Rhyce Shaw after his appointment as Gold Coast's AFLW head coach. Picture: Gold Coast FC

No.1 draft pick Ash Centra

There are an array of players from last year’s draft worth keeping an eye on, none more so than Collingwood’s Ash Centra, who was taken with the prized first pick in 20.



Centra comes from the Gippsland Power in the Coates Talent League where she averaged 27.1 disposals, 4.3 marks and 4.2 clearances as a top-ager in 2024.



The Magpies finished bottom of the table in their first season under Sam Wright winning just the one match after their playing list was hampered by injuries.



The talented 19-year-old will undoubtedly mark her debut at some point during the 2025 season and will wear the number 16.



Centra is part of the next generation of AFLW players coming through. Other names to look out for include the Gold Coast’s Havana Harris, Sydney’s Zippy Fish and Poppy Scholz, sister of Port Adelaide star Matilda Scholz.

Learn More 02:52

Doc Clark’s farewell season

The Adelaide coach announced to his playing group earlier this year that the 2025 season will be his last.

It’s Clarke’s eighth season in charge since taking over the team in 2018. In his time in charge he led the Crows to six preliminary finals, three Grand Finals and two premierships.

“My time leading this team has been the most enjoyable in my 30-plus years in football and I can’t wait for the season ahead as we chase team success once again this year,” Clarke said.

“Stepping away from the role will be really tough but my experience in and around the game tells me the decision is what’s best for the group in the medium and longer term.”

No doubt the Crows team will want to succeed this season to give their coach a perfect send off.

Matthew Clarke and Adelaide players pose for a photo during the side's team photo day on July 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Can Jas Garner win the competition's best and fairest award?

One of the best players in the game, North Melbourne’s Jas Garner has been notoriously overlooked when it comes to league best and fairest voting.

As her career continues to go from strength to strength, a league best and fairest medal is one of the only achievements remaining for the Kangaroos midfielder.

Garner has seven All-Australian selections next to her name, including being named as the team's captain twice, five club best-and-fairests, a premiership and a best-on-ground medal in the 2024 Grand Final.

A league best and fairest is all that remains. Could it be Garner’s year in 2025?

Learn More 04:48

A new era at Carlton led by the McKay sisters

Carlton fans who love nostalgia will be thrilled to see the surname McKay twice on their AFLW team list this season.

Talented younger sibling Sophie has joined sister Abbie at Ikon Park this season and will be wearing the number 55 in a tribute to her dad Andrew, who wore the number five. Abbie of course wears her dad’s number.

It comes at a time when there has been change at the top of Carlton’s player leadership with Abbie taking over the captaincy in the absence of Kerryn Peterson (pregnancy).

It will be a special moment when the two sisters run out together for the first time wearing the number 55 and number 5 on their respective jumpers.

Learn More 02:29

Sheerin and Mithen at new clubs

They were the most talked about trades of the off season, when inaugural Demon and premiership player Lily Mithen and Richmond’s runner up best and fairest and two-time All Asutralian Eilish Sheerin requested trades to new clubs.

Mithen has headed north to add experience to a young Gold Coast side, whilst Sheerin surprised everyone when she was traded to last year’s premiership winning Kangaroos.

Having both spent large periods of time at their previous clubs, Mithen spent nine seasons at the Dees whilst Sheerin spent three at Punt Road Oval, it will take time to get accustomed to the two in their new colours.

You feel these two trades can only be win-win for their new clubs, but it will still be worth watching to see how these player’s roles change in their new environments.

Molloy and Turbo return

There will be some big names returning from injury this season, but none bigger than Chloe Molloy and Kiara ‘Turbo’ Bowers.

Molloy is the heart and soul of the Swans and will hopefully be ready for round one after rupturing her ACL last season. Bowers was absent for the 2024 season having given birth to her son Luca in August last year.

Sydney has said Molloy is “progressing well” and Turbo was equal first in the Dockers’ time trial earlier this pre-season suggesting the new mum will be back to her best.

Former number 1 draft pick’s new start

Nicola Barr has been the face of Greater Western Sydney since the club was awarded a licence in 2017 and used the first ever draft pick to secure the services of the local product.

Nine seasons later, the girl from Sydney has now moved south and is looking for a fresh start in Melbourne’s south-east with the Saints.

Barr has had a number of injuries across her career, hurting her hamstring last season and her shoulder the year prior, but should she get her body right, she will be an excellent addition to St Kilda.

Already Barr has had an impact on her new teammates, selected in the club’s leadership group for the upcoming season.

A hard worker, with experience and resilience it will be great to see Barr back to her best in her new colours.

Nicola Barr poses for a photo during St Kilda's official team photo day on July 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast’s second season under Daisy

It takes time to make change and in her first season at the helm Daisy Pearce made some positive steps.

The Eagles won four of their first six games, but then fell away at the end of the season. With another pre-season under their belt, you feel that Daisy’s Eagles are destined to make their move up the ladder.

West Coast has appointed two young co-captains to lead the way with Bella Lewis and Charlie Thomas taking over the reigns from Emma Swanson, in another sign of the new era under Pearce.

All-Australian Ella Roberts, key forward Amy Franklin and Beth Schilling will all be important to the Eagles’ improvement.

Bella Lewis (left) and Charlie Thomas during West Coast's team photo day on July 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A Brendan Fevola-inspired Richmond forward line

Former Carlton and Brisbane legend Brendan Fevola has broken the hearts of Baggers fans by signing on with Richmond this AFLW season as a specialist coach.

Fevola, who kicked 623 goals in his 204 game career, was one of the most talented and entertaining forwards in the game.

Imagine the wealth of knowledge he would be passing onto Tiger forwards Katie Brennan, Caitlin Grieser and new recruit Paige Scott.

The Tigers will be fun to watch if Fevola teaches their forwards some of his tricks.