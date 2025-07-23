Leek Aleer may make way this week, but the Giants are keen for the defender to stay at the club

Leek Aleer marks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Gold Coast in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GREATER Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley has made it clear he wants emerging star Leek Aleer to stay, but understands the decision is out of their hands.

A sore Aleer is likely to make way for Sam Taylor in this week's Sydney derby as speculation grows around the young defender's playing future.

Off-contract at season's end, Aleer has been heavily linked with a move to St Kilda.

The Giants can only hope the 23-year-old follows teammate Callum Brown, who turned his back on interest from Victoria to recommit to the club until at least the end of 2028.

Former Gaelic footballer Brown re-signs on a three-year deal off the back of a career-best year, kicking 19 goals in 16 games so far this year.

But Aleer has struggled to crack into a stacked Giants defence – boasting the likes of Lachie Whitfield, Lachie Ash and Jack Buckley – since being drafted with pick No.15 in 2021.

He has only played 20 games so far.

An injury to Taylor opened the door for Aleer to return to the side in round 11, and he has held on to his spot since.

But with Taylor passed fit for Friday night and Aleer managing soreness, coach Kingsley admits fourth-year Giant is unlikely to retain his spot.

Aleer will be one of three changes, with star duo Josh Kelly and Jesse Hogan also available after being rested last week.

"Leek didn't do much today (at training). He was a bit sore, so we'll assess that again with our medicos," Kingsley said on Wednesday.

"He probably looks unlikely to play at this stage, I would think.

"It's going to be a really difficult decision, and a difficult match committee that we're going to have.

"Some unlucky guys are going to miss out."

As contract negotiations continue, Kingsley could only praise the young star's attitude amid growing interest.

"His decision will be his decision," Kingsley said.

"We hope he stays. We know there's a lot of interest in him, and he's going to be a really good player, we know that.

"He's handling it extremely well. I haven't noticed a change in behaviour at all.

"He's head down, bum up, getting to work, making sure he prepares really well and then performing well.

"Maybe in private time, it's different, but certainly when he presents at the club, that's what I see."