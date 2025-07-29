Lachie Neale says Brisbane's heavy loss to Gold Coast could turn out to be a welcome wake-up call

Lachie Neale in action during Brisbane's loss to Gold Coast in round 20. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Neale is confident Brisbane can reverse its form within seven days following an "embarrassing" midfield performance against Gold Coast at the weekend.

The Lions were blasted off People First Stadium by 66 points, leaving their top four aspirations in jeopardy ahead of a date with competition leaders Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday night.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Neale questioned whether he and his teammates had the right mindset against the Suns.

He said reviewing the loss was difficult but believed the premiers could learn more from that result than if they carried on with their winning ways.

"We didn’t show up with the right attitude and intensity and against a good side like Gold Coast you’re going to get found out pretty quick," Neale said.

"Certainly, it (review) was hard to watch, moreso the embarrassing clips that are not usual for us as a midfield group.

"You reflect on it after the game before the review and think 'far out, that was pretty poor'.

"I think you learn more from your losses than your wins and when you win a few in a row sometimes you can get a little comfortable and happy with how you’re going and some things that might slip through the cracks get shown when you lose.

"It can definitely be a positive if we take it the right way and learn from it."

Gold Coast kicked 13 goals from clearance wins, with Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Jarrod Witts leading a midfield brigade that taught the Lions a lesson.

Neale said it was a "kick in the teeth" Brisbane was keen to move on from against a Collingwood outfit it has lost to on four straight occasions.

"Hopefully it’s just an anomaly," he said.

"That’s something we take pride in as a club … we bounce back pretty well usually."