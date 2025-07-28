Former Crow and Sun to hang up the boots at the end of the season

Rory Atkins in action during Port Adelaide's clash with Fremantle in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide defender Rory Atkins will finish his AFL career at season's end, drawing the curtain on a top-level stint that spanned 140 games across three clubs and 13 years.

Atkins, 31, has played two games for Port this year after moving from Gold Coast at the end of 2024.

He spent four years at the Suns, playing 37 games, after joining the Queensland club as a free agent after the 2020 season.

Atkins made his first mark at AFL level with Adelaide, establishing himself as a key part of Don Pyke's side with 89 games in four seasons from 2016-2019, including the 2017 Grand Final.

He is one of just seven AFL men's players to have represented both the SA clubs.

Rory Atkins celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash with Melbourne in round 18, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

“I’m so grateful for the three clubs that have given me opportunities to play AFL football,” Atkins said.

“Adelaide took a chance on me in the draft, and both Gold Coast and Port Adelaide allowed me to play the game I love for as long as I could.

“I’ve had nine head coaches in my time in the system, and each one of them has had an impact on me in some way, which I’m really thankful for.

“The time now feels right to finish up my career. My partner Georgia and our daughter Daisy mean everything to me, and I’m excited for this next chapter for me and my family.”

Port Adelaide football boss Chris Davies congratulated Atkins on his career.

“Over the past year, Rory has brought strong leadership qualities and a positive attitude to the club,” Davies said.

“He has also been a fantastic mentor for our younger developing players at SANFL level.

“We wish Rory, Georgia and Daisy all the best for the future. On behalf of the club, we congratulate Rory on his AFL career.”