Collingwood receives a boost for its clash against Brisbane

Jordan De Goey kicks the ball during the Round 2 AFL match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood. Picture: Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Jordan De Goey will return against Brisbane at the MCG on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old played in the VFL last Saturday night against Frankston and has now been picked to face the reigning premiers.

De Goey hasn't played at AFL level since the loss to Geelong in round eight – the night Jack Crisp broke Jim Stynes’ long-standing consecutive games streak – due to Achilles inflammation.

The 2023 premiership hero was also concussed at training during his recovery, further delaying his return.

De Goey was limited to 13 appearances last year due to groin and abdominal issues before a hamstring strain ended his season early.

When Collingwood reported back for pre-season last November, De Goey travelled to Qatar with high performance boss Jarrod Wade to spend time at sports medicine practice Aspetar.

Collingwood has gradually built him up over the past few months with September in mind, tweaking his preparation after so many interruptions since the flag win 2023.

De Goey has a brilliant record in finals, dating back to 2018 when he kicked 12 goals that September, including three in the Grand Final loss to West Coast.

The St Kevin's College product starred in the 2022 qualifying final against Geelong and finished third in that year's Gary Ayres Medal, while he was a clear best on ground against Greater Western Sydney in the 2023 preliminary final win before kicking two goals in the decider against the Lions.

Veteran Scott Pendlebury will also return against Brisbane after missing last Sunday's win over Richmond due to a corked quad.

Norm Smith Medallist Bobby Hill is also expected to return after kicking three goals in his VFL return last weekend.

Lachie Sullivan has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a high-grade posterior cruciate ligament against the Tigers.