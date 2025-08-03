JEREMY Cameron has continued his pursuit of a rare century with six goals as Geelong pressed its case for a top-two spot with an 88-point thumping of Port Adelaide on Sunday.
Cameron swelled his season tally to 75 majors as the focal point in the home side's dominant 23.15 (153) to 9.11 (65) victory at GMHBA Stadium.
It lifted the fourth-placed Cats (14-6) to within one win of top sides Adelaide and Collingwood, and two points shy of Brisbane, with three rounds left in the home-and-away campaign.
Cameron, who kicked 11 goals against North Melbourne in round 20, had four goals to half-time against Port under close attention from Lachie Jones.
The 32-year-old requires another 25 majors in three games plus finals to become the first player since Hawthorn's Lance Franklin in 2008 to kick 100 in a season.
Max Holmes (35 disposals, two goals), Bailey Smith (30 touches, eight) and Gryan Miers (30 disposals, one goal) also stood out for Geelong, while substitute Jack Martin kicked four goals in a superb cameo.
The only concern for the Cats was Tom Stewart's high contact on Ollie Wines, which will be scrutinised by the Match Review Officer.
Stewart jumped off the ground in an attempt to smother a Wines handpass and landed on his Power opponent.
But Stewart's act did not appear malicious and he immediately showed concern for Wines, who was able to play out the game.
Holmes' running power was on full display from the outset, when he started a play from half-back and ended it by strolling in to kick the opening goal.
Scores were level at quarter-time, but the Cats grabbed the contest by the throat when they posted 5.6 to 1.0 in the second term, including three majors to Cameron.
Cats sub Martin replaced ruckman Rhys Stanley in a tactical switch and lit up the third quarter with four goals within a few minutes of entering the fray.
It came as Geelong piled on 9.3 to 1.2 in the term against a Power side that managed just six tackles for the quarter, before the home team hit cruise control in the last.
Wines (32 disposals, eight clearancs) and Travis Boak (24 touches, one goal) fought hard for Port, who lost captain Connor Rozee (illness) as a late pre-match withdrawal.
Zak Butters was held to just 10 touches and Jase Burgoyne was subbed out in the third quarter with an ankle injury.
Now this is a Super sub
The term 'super sub' seems to get thrown around quite often, but Jack Martin earned the title like no-one since Ted Hopkins in the 1970 Grand Final. Martin came on as a tactical substitute for Rhys Stanley in the third quarter with the win a seemingly foregone conclusion, but if there was any doubt left it only took minutes for Martin to quash them. Five minutes in fact, for four goals. Even Jeremy Cameron could only laugh as he watched someone else enjoy the limelight.
Jack in the box
In a game where it seemed to be all about the Cats' forwards, Jack Henry decided the back half needed some recognition in the highlights package. With just one minute left in the game the reliable defender let himself fly as the ball headed Port Adelaide's way, taking a classic hanger over young Power forward Joe Berry and putting himself into Mark of the Year contention.
An early Power cut may have been best
After back-to-back 98 and 88-point thrashings, Ken Hinkley's final weeks are starting to resemble a Spinal Tap tour. There was much mid-season discussion about whether the handover to Josh Carr should be brought forward as the Power stumbled, but Hinkley and the club were adamant they would get to season's end. As honourable as the decision may be to stick by a great servant of the club, all parties may now be wishing they'd handed over the golden watch earlier.
GEELONG 3.5 8.11 17.14 23.15 (153)
PORT ADELAIDE 3.5 4.5 5.7 9.11 (65)
GOALS
Geelong: Cameron 6, Martin 4, Neale 3, Holmes 2, Bowes 2, Stengle 2, Miers, Dangerfield, Close, Dempsey
Port Adelaide: Georgiades 3, Lord 2, McEntee, Lorenz, Boak, Berry
BEST
Geelong: Holmes, Smith, Miers, Stewart, Neale, Cameron
Port Adelaide: Wines, Dew, Georgiades, Boak, Sweet
INJURIES
Geelong: Nil
Port Adelaide: Burgoyne (leg)
LATE CHANGE
Port Adelaide: Connor Rozee (illness) replaced by Dylan Williams
SUBSTITUTES
Geelong: Jack Martin, replaced Rhys Stanley (tactical) in the third quarter
Port Adelaide: Hugh Jackson, replaced Jase Burgoyne (injured) in the third quarter
Crowd: TBC at GMHBA Stadium