Shaun Mannagh during the round 21 match between Geelong and Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, August 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

JEREMY Cameron has continued his pursuit of a rare century with six goals as Geelong pressed its case for a top-two spot with an 88-point thumping of Port Adelaide on Sunday.

Cameron swelled his season tally to 75 majors as the focal point in the home side's dominant 23.15 (153) to 9.11 (65) victory at GMHBA Stadium.

CATS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

It lifted the fourth-placed Cats (14-6) to within one win of top sides Adelaide and Collingwood, and two points shy of Brisbane, with three rounds left in the home-and-away campaign.

Cameron, who kicked 11 goals against North Melbourne in round 20, had four goals to half-time against Port under close attention from Lachie Jones.

The 32-year-old requires another 25 majors in three games plus finals to become the first player since Hawthorn's Lance Franklin in 2008 to kick 100 in a season.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 04:51 Full post-match, R21: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 21’s match against Geelong

02:26 Dashing Holmes runs rampant in powerful display Max Holmes has made a habit of strutting his stuff at a high level in front of home fans and today was no different

08:16 Highlights: Geelong v Port Adelaide The Cats and Power clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:29 Jack in the box: Henry hanger could be a MOTY contender Jack Henry caps off another resounding Geelong win with a late submission for Mark of the Year

02:03 ‘Four goals in five minutes!’: Super sub’s record-breaking burst Jack Martin sends the Cattery into a frenzy with an electrifying four-goal blitz soon after entering the contest

00:42 Wines clobbered as Stewart's desperate effort goes awry Ollie Wines pulls up worse for wear after getting crunched by Tom Stewart in this heavy clash

00:47 Danger hands Jezza his second as his tally continues to climb Jeremy Cameron runs past to receive a selfless handball from Patrick Dangerfield as the ton looms ever closer

00:43 'Danger at his best': Champion Cat’s stunning goal Patrick Dangerfield gathers in one motion before turning goalward on his non-preferred

00:51 'Born to run' goal song sums up Geelong’s 'racehorse' Max Holmes follows up his good work with a running major as a Bruce Springsteen classic plays out at GHMBA Stadium

Max Holmes (35 disposals, two goals), Bailey Smith (30 touches, eight) and Gryan Miers (30 disposals, one goal) also stood out for Geelong, while substitute Jack Martin kicked four goals in a superb cameo.

The only concern for the Cats was Tom Stewart's high contact on Ollie Wines, which will be scrutinised by the Match Review Officer.

Learn More 08:16

Stewart jumped off the ground in an attempt to smother a Wines handpass and landed on his Power opponent.

But Stewart's act did not appear malicious and he immediately showed concern for Wines, who was able to play out the game.

Learn More 00:42

Holmes' running power was on full display from the outset, when he started a play from half-back and ended it by strolling in to kick the opening goal.

Scores were level at quarter-time, but the Cats grabbed the contest by the throat when they posted 5.6 to 1.0 in the second term, including three majors to Cameron.

Learn More 00:47

Cats sub Martin replaced ruckman Rhys Stanley in a tactical switch and lit up the third quarter with four goals within a few minutes of entering the fray.

It came as Geelong piled on 9.3 to 1.2 in the term against a Power side that managed just six tackles for the quarter, before the home team hit cruise control in the last.

Learn More 00:51

Wines (32 disposals, eight clearancs) and Travis Boak (24 touches, one goal) fought hard for Port, who lost captain Connor Rozee (illness) as a late pre-match withdrawal.

Zak Butters was held to just 10 touches and Jase Burgoyne was subbed out in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

Now this is a Super sub

The term 'super sub' seems to get thrown around quite often, but Jack Martin earned the title like no-one since Ted Hopkins in the 1970 Grand Final. Martin came on as a tactical substitute for Rhys Stanley in the third quarter with the win a seemingly foregone conclusion, but if there was any doubt left it only took minutes for Martin to quash them. Five minutes in fact, for four goals. Even Jeremy Cameron could only laugh as he watched someone else enjoy the limelight.

Learn More 02:03

Jack in the box

In a game where it seemed to be all about the Cats' forwards, Jack Henry decided the back half needed some recognition in the highlights package. With just one minute left in the game the reliable defender let himself fly as the ball headed Port Adelaide's way, taking a classic hanger over young Power forward Joe Berry and putting himself into Mark of the Year contention.

Learn More 00:29

An early Power cut may have been best

After back-to-back 98 and 88-point thrashings, Ken Hinkley's final weeks are starting to resemble a Spinal Tap tour. There was much mid-season discussion about whether the handover to Josh Carr should be brought forward as the Power stumbled, but Hinkley and the club were adamant they would get to season's end. As honourable as the decision may be to stick by a great servant of the club, all parties may now be wishing they'd handed over the golden watch earlier.

GEELONG 3.5 8.11 17.14 23.15 (153)

PORT ADELAIDE 3.5 4.5 5.7 9.11 (65)

GOALS

Geelong: Cameron 6, Martin 4, Neale 3, Holmes 2, Bowes 2, Stengle 2, Miers, Dangerfield, Close, Dempsey

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 3, Lord 2, McEntee, Lorenz, Boak, Berry

BEST

Geelong: Holmes, Smith, Miers, Stewart, Neale, Cameron

Port Adelaide: Wines, Dew, Georgiades, Boak, Sweet

INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

Port Adelaide: Burgoyne (leg)

LATE CHANGE

Port Adelaide: Connor Rozee (illness) replaced by Dylan Williams

SUBSTITUTES

Geelong: Jack Martin, replaced Rhys Stanley (tactical) in the third quarter

Port Adelaide: Hugh Jackson, replaced Jase Burgoyne (injured) in the third quarter

Crowd: TBC at GMHBA Stadium