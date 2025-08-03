Tom Stewart in action during Geelong's clash against Richmond in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG coach Chris Scott is confident Tom Stewart won't face suspension over his awkward collision with Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines, but admits the outlook could have been worse.

Stewart faces a nervous wait for the Match Review Officer's findings after he jumped off the ground in an attempt to smother a Wines handpass and landed on his opponent during the Cats' 88-point win at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday.

CATS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

The act did not appear malicious and Stewart immediately showed concern for Wines, who was clearly sore but able to play out the game and was one of the Power's best contributors.

St Kilda great Nick Riewoldt was among the onlookers who likened the incident to the infamous Brayden Maynard-Angus Brayshaw collision in 2023.

That incident prompted a rule change that called on players to have a greater duty of care to avoid high contact with opponents.

"You've got to be able to attempt to make a play on the ball. His initial intention is the ball," Riewoldt said on Channel Seven.

Learn More 00:42

"What happens after that ... I think it's too much to ask of a player to have duty of care in that situation, when you can see his only intention was to play the ball."

Scott felt Stewart had done all he could to prevent further damage from a football act.

"You're not like a magic bullet where you can change your trajectory in the air but you do have to mitigate the damage to the other player if you can," Scott said.

"I thought he just fell on top of him, so yeah, I'm very confident that he'd be OK."

Learn More 09:36

Scott, who also referenced the Maynard-Brayshaw incident, admitted Stewart would be in hot water if Wines had been more seriously hurt.

"We're in an environment now where if anyone gets concussed we're looking for someone to pay," Scott said.

"That's why you have to be so careful. I'm not arguing that's the wrong way to think about it."

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 09:36 Scott post-match, R21: 'I think we're a better team when he has the ball, but there is a line' Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 21’s match against Port Adelaide

04:51 Hinkley post-match, R21: 'We'll find a way and we'll pick ourselves up and we'll go again' Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 21’s match against Geelong

02:26 Dashing Holmes runs rampant in powerful display Max Holmes has made a habit of strutting his stuff at a high level in front of home fans and today was no different

08:16 Highlights: Geelong v Port Adelaide The Cats and Power clash in round 21 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

00:29 Jack in the box: Henry hanger could be a MOTY contender Jack Henry caps off another resounding Geelong win with a late submission for Mark of the Year

02:03 ‘Four goals in five minutes!’: Super sub’s record-breaking burst Jack Martin sends the Cattery into a frenzy with an electrifying four-goal blitz soon after entering the contest

00:42 Wines clobbered as Stewart's desperate effort goes awry Ollie Wines pulls up worse for wear after getting crunched by Tom Stewart in this heavy clash

00:47 Danger hands Jezza his second as his tally continues to climb Jeremy Cameron runs past to receive a selfless handball from Patrick Dangerfield as the ton looms ever closer

00:43 'Danger at his best': Champion Cat’s stunning goal Patrick Dangerfield gathers in one motion before turning goalward on his non-preferred

00:51 'Born to run' goal song sums up Geelong’s 'racehorse' Max Holmes follows up his good work with a running major as a Bruce Springsteen classic plays out at GHMBA Stadium

Port coach Ken Hinkley wasn't keen to buy into the debate around Stewart's awkward moment.

"From a long way away it was just some bloke trying to do what he should be trying to do, from what I see," Hinkley said.

"I don't get involved in any of those footy decisions that players have to make.

"It's really hard on them and I don't think there was any intent in that."

Learn More 04:51

Also on Sunday, North Melbourne forward Paul Curtis inexplicably punched St Kilda's Angus Hastie in the throat and was reported on the spot during the Saints' nine-point win at Marvel Stadium.

Curtis is set to be banned over the incident, which happened off the ball on the quarter-time siren.