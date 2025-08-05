IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett unpack all of football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Simon Goodwin's demeanour after being sacked, and what his legacy will be
- The Dees have been 'papering over the cracks' with the lack of support for the coach
- Will another senior coach get the axe before the end of the season?
- Is the game mature enough for coaches to meet with opposition players? Unpacking the McRae v Voss stoush
- The fascinating story of adversity that Oskar Baker has endured
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts