Brisbane coach Chris Fagan is confident his side has the depth to cover for Lachie Neale

Lachie Neale during a Brisbane training session at Brighton Homes Arena on July 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan was as surprised as anyone when he found out Lachie Neale was injured, but despite admitting it was a setback, said it was "not the end of the world" for Brisbane.

Neale will miss the final three rounds of the home and away season with a quad injury after reporting soreness following the Lions' win over Collingwood last Saturday night.

The dual Brownlow medallist was back running at Brisbane training on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's match against Sydney at the Gabba, Fagan said he was confident the premiers had the depth to overcome the absence of their star midfielder.

"Once upon a time we were a probably that team that relied on Lachie, especially when he first turned up (2019 season), but we've become that team now that can share the load," he said.

"We've got a really strong midfield, so we expect other boys, who have already stepped up during the year anyway, that they'll continue to do that.

"We'd rather have Lachie in the team than not, but it's not the end of the world."

Neale was one of the best players on the ground in the win over the Magpies at the MCG, finishing with 36 disposals that included 12 clearances.

"He played one of his best games of the year and he felt that little injury early in the game," Fagan revealed.

"I'm this confused coach (asking) 'why's he out? He's running alright and he played pretty good last week'. But that's the story.

"It's one of those injuries where if you saw him run yesterday, you'd think 'why isn't he playing?'

"It's probably the threat that if he does something more to it that it'll be a lot worse, so we've got to nip it in the bud now."

Neale has missed just eight games in his seven seasons at the Lions, seven of which came in 2021 as he dealt with ankle and back problems.

Lachie Neale in action during the R21 match between Brisbane and Collingwood at the MCG on August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Fagan was hopeful the time off might freshen up Neale ahead of a finals campaign – should Brisbane win one more game to qualify.

Following Collingwood's loss to Hawthorn on Thursday night, the Lions can lock up a top-two spot with three straight wins, although the coach is expecting a tough fight from last year's Grand Final opponent.

"They're in really good form, and the only form that matters is current form," he said.

"We're not sitting back thinking we should get this one, we have to turn up and play really well, with a purpose."