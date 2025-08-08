Michael Whiting dives into the numbers behind Gold Coast stars Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell's form

Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell at Gold Coast training on March 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's improved form away from home in 2025 is due to many things, but the output of midfield aces Noah Anderson and Matt Rowell is at the top of the list.

Ahead of Saturday night's date with Carlton at Marvel Stadium, the Suns have a 5-5 record on the road – a far cry from the 2-10 disaster of 12 months ago.

Those three extra wins to date, with matches against the Blues and Port Adelaide to come, is the difference between a team just missing the top eight and a team right in the thick of chasing a maiden finals appearance.

And their midfield aces have been at the forefront of the improvement.

In 2024 Rowell, and particularly Anderson, were ravenous lions at home and toothless tigers on the road.

Anderson averaged five fewer disposals each game, that included three fewer clearances and three fewer score involvements. His Player Rating dropped from 19.8 to 12.1 when he left either People First Stadium or Darwin's TIO Stadium.

Rowell's numbers were also nearly universally worse, although not quite as dramatic. His Player Rating went from 17.9 to 14.5 – or a 23 per cent reduction.

Compare that to this year for both, though.

Anderson is currently leading the AFL Coaches Association's MVP Award, with Rowell in equal third. Both men have a game in hand.

The Suns captain had 36 disposals in a round one win over West Coast. He backed it up with 35 and a goal in a round three win over Melbourne.

There was 36 and 11 clearances when beating St Kilda. His 42 and two goals against Greater Western Sydney came in a loss.

Anderson's numbers away from home are almost identical to those at home.

Rowell is even more effective on the road this year, with his Player Rating at 18.2 when playing away versus 15.1 at home.

In six of the 10 games away, Rowell has topped 10 clearances. His game travels as well as anyone.

If the duo can spearhead their team to wins against the Blues and Power away from home in coming weeks, Gold Coast will play finals for the first time in its 15-year existence.