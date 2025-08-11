Paddy Dow is set to have surgery on a broken collarbone

Paddy Dow ahead of his return for Sandringham against Collingwood on June 21, 2025. Picture: Jordan Sacchetta Photography

ST KILDA midfielder Paddy Dow's nightmare injury run at Moorabbin has continued after he broke his collarbone in the VFL on Saturday night.

The 25-year-old is set for surgery on Monday after scans on Sunday confirmed a fracture, following a collision against Richmond in Frankston.

Dow was named in St Kilda's 26-man squad on the weekend and was closing in on his first AFL appearance of 2025 after missing the first six months of the year.

The 2017 No.3 pick was hospitalised for three weeks over Christmas and the New Year period after a nasty infection resulted in three rounds of knee surgery.

Dow then underwent further surgery in February and didn't return for Sandringham until the end of June.

After averaging 23 disposals across his seven appearances in the VFL, Dow looked destined to return for Ross Lyon's side before the end of the season.

Now Dow will spend at least the next month recovering from surgery.

First-year ruckman Alex Dodson put his hand up for a late season debut on Saturday night by amassing 41 hit-outs, 35 disposals and seven clearances in a dominant display for the Zebras.