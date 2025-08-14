Calvin brings you everything you need to get Fantasy ready for round 23

Toby Nankervis and Rowan Marshall during the round 22 match between Richmond and St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE are only two weeks remaining in the AFL Fantasy season, but that doesn't mean things will be slowing down anytime soon.

Around 80 per cent of the top coaches in the game have a forced trade this week, with Sydney’s Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1,220,000) missing this weekend's clash with Geelong due to concussion.

Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $1,079,000) is the most traded-in player for the week, as coaches swoop in to grab the St Kilda big man after his recent scores of 135 and 142. He has a great run home and will meet Essendon this Friday, a team Grundy smashed for 150 back in round 21.

The second-most sought-after replacement is Tim English (RUCK, $1,093,000) who offers instant reward this Sunday against the Eagles. English has been sensational since his bye, averaging 115 and topping 100 in nine of his past ten games.

However, if cash is tight, Tristan Xerri (RUCK, $908,000) could be the saviour. He's scored 155 and 150 in his past two games against the Tigers and heads to Hobart this week, where he's averaged 140 in his past four games. The risk? Xerri hasn't looked himself lately and hasn't cracked 100 in his past six outings — something that could finally change this weekend.

Unique options

Here are some players to consider that are unique to teams inside the top 1000.

Matt Rowell (MID, $1,153,000) – owned by 188 coaches

Rowell now has scored 11x100-plus in a row and in that time he has averaged 118.

Isaac Heeney (MID, $1,056,000) – owned by 105 coaches

In Heeney's past ten games he has averaged 106 and he has an eye on the Eagles next week.

Bailey Dale (DEF, $849,000) – owned by 92 coaches

Could explode against West Coast on Sunday and is at a very juicy price.

Bailey Dale and Jake Riccardi during the round seven match between GWS and Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, April 26, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Steele (MID, $895,000) – owned by 41 coaches

Returned from being vested with a 101 last week. Very unique for a player of his ability.

Shaun Mannagh (FWD, $895,000) – owned by 25 coaches

He's the forgotten forward who has a lowest score of 87 in his past four games.

Marcus Windhager (MID, $889,000) – owned by two coaches

No longer a tagger, Windy has put together some great games that include last week's 133.

Most traded in

• Rowan Marshall (RUCK, $1,079,000)

• Tim English (RUCK, $1,093,000)

• Josh Dunkley (MID, $1,105,000)

• Jack Sinclair (DEF/MID, $1,018,000)

• Max Gawn (RUCK, $1,066,000)

After averaging 125 in his past five games, it’s safe to say that Josh Dunkley (MID, $1,105,000) is back to his very best. Dunkley started the season on fire averaging 118 in his first four games and after a mid-season slump, he's back tackling and scoring like he should.

Josh Dunkley handballs during Brisbane's clash against Carlton in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

• Brodie Grundy (RUCK, $1,220,000)

• Zach Merrett (MID, $1,003,000)

• Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $824,000)

• Tom McCarthy (DEF/MID, $719,000)

• Callum Mills (DEF, $859,000)

It's luxury trade season and coaches are acting swiftly, sending Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $824,000) for an early holiday. He has now averaged 78 in his past three games and meets the Hawks on Saturday afternoon.

Callum Mills (DEF, $859,000) is also being moved on to bigger and better things despite scoring two hundreds in the past four weeks.

Sitting just outside the top-5 most traded out is Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $963,000) who has a top score of 90 in his past four games. He has hit triple figures just once in his past seven games and Fantasy coaches have had enough.

Another forced trade this week is that of Zach Merrett (MID, $1,003,000). He will miss this week with a hand injury but hopes to be right for round 24. Either way, it's a trade.

Andrew Brayshaw kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Gold Coast in round 12, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: One-week wonders

A strategy in Draft is to find one-week streaming options. This means finding a player who has low ownership (most likely on the waiver wire) and is an option for a one-week play. You may require a player like this to fill any holes in your team while you wait for an injured player to return or for one of your players to gain dual-position status.

Here are some players with low ownership that might be worth a punt on for this week.

Aliir Aliir (DEF) v Carlton – Some say you're only as good as your last game' and if that's true, Aliir needs to be considered coming off 118. He took 17 marks last week and it's near certain that he'll be available on your waiver wire!

Peter Ladhams (RUCK/FWD) v Geelong – Ladhams will come in for the injured Grundy and should be a solid replacement for those who need a ruck. He comes in to play the Cats (not a bad match up) so check those waivers.

Jai Culley (MID/FWD) v Hawthorn – The 22-year-old has been impressive in his first two games this year, scoring 73 and 78. In Draft, as a forward, these are scores we take every day. Culley features in just 13 per cent of leagues.

Jai Culley in action during the match between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at the MCG in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft: Captain smokies

In Draft, every player is unique so it's important to think outside the box when it comes to finding a captain. Here are some options to consider if you're a lucky owner.

Jack Sinclair v Essendon v @ Marvel Stadium, FRI 7:20pm AEST

I mentioned Sinclair in here last week and he didn't disappoint with 146, and he should be great again. The Bombers are a walk in the park at the moment and the Saints are doing as they please and scoring points for fun.

Colby McKercher v Richmond @ Ninja Stadium, SUN 1:10pm AEST

Back in Tassie, Colby should have a day out against the Tigers who are still the best match-up for defenders. He has now averaged 105 in his past three games and even had 111 against Richmond in round 10.

Bailey Dale v West Coast @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 4:40pm AEST

On his day, Dale can fill his pockets with the best of them and he proved that by scoring 46 in the first quarter last week. He has hit some big scores this year and if he can do another 154 like he did in round 10, you're through to the GF.

