Justin Longmuir concedes Nat Fyfe and Hayden Young come with risks but they're worth taking at this time of year

Hayden Young and Nat Fyfe during the round eight match between Richmond and Fremantle at the MCG, May 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Hayden Young is unlikely to return from a groin injury for Friday night's blockbuster game against Brisbane as coach Justin Longmuir balances risky selection calls for the finals-shaping clash.

Young has missed one game since suffering a groin injury against Carlton on August 3 but looked sharp at training on Wednesday, completing ball-movement work and kicking on both sides.

He was pulled out of match practice, however, and looks more likely to spend one more week on the sidelines before pushing to take on the Western Bulldogs when final top-eight placings will be on the line.

"He's got to get through training first, which in my mind is pretty unlikely for this week the way it sits right now," Longmuir said on Wednesday.

"We want to get some work into him, and we want to make sure when he's back he's resilient. We'll work through that, but it (selection) is probably unlikely."

Young's injury has coincided with the return from injury of champion midfielder Nat Fyfe, who was an impactful substitute as the Dockers again chased down a three-quarter time deficit to beat Port Adelaide last Saturday night.

Longmuir believed Fyfe, who announced his retirement this week, was capable of playing longer minutes if needed after returning from a calf injury, but he also shaped as a serious late-season weapon when used in the substitute role.

"I think it (his body) is able to hold up to a full game. Maybe not this week, but going forward, we've got some good minutes into him on the weekend," the coach said.

"He played a little bit more than he probably has in the past, we'll continue to look to build him, and if needed he's here to play a full game.

"Having said that, I think he's one of the best subs in the comp, so he helps us in many ways."

Nat Fyfe acknowledges the supporters after Fremantle's win over Essendon at Optus Stadium in round 15, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Longmuir was acknowledged there were risks associated with playing both Young and Fyfe after recent injuries, while Corey Wagner is also pushing to return from a bruised heel.

With the 15-6 Dockers still needing a win to secure a finals spot – and a top-four position up for grabs – the club was weighing up the risk versus reward of several selections.

"They're the things you have to balance up this time of the year … those two players (Fyfe and Young), if they get through, they really help us," Longmuir said.

"If they get injured, that's a risk you have to balance this time of the year.

"Hopefully 'Fyfey' gets through another game this week. If 'Youngy' comes back next week after only missing a couple of weeks and has a good week, they're good discussions to be had at match committee.

"But we're at the pointy end of the season and no selection is without risk at this time of the year."

Fremantle has not played Brisbane since beating the eventual premier in round one last season, with Longmuir not concerned about the lack of recent experience against Chris Fagan's team.

"It feels like a long time since we've played them, but you watch them a fair bit, and understand their strengths and opportunities, so I don't think that really matters too much," Longmuir said.

"Their form on the road has been really strong this year and their game is, much like us, built on contest and stoppage.

"It's going to be a good head-to-head battle but one we're looking forward to."