HAWTHORN has all but sealed a finals place after Jack Gunston inspired an impressive 36-point win over Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday.
Gunston booted seven goals, helping the Hawks make a fast start and they never looked back on their way to a 13.14 (92) to 8.8 (56) victory.
HAWKS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats
With the win, the Hawks improved to 15-7 and are almost certain to feature in September in 2025.
Dylan Moore (32 disposals and two goals) continued his good run of form, while Connor Macdonald finished with 27 touches and 10 marks.
Demons captain Max Gawn (27 disposals and 36 hitouts) was again among his side's best.
More to come
HAWTHORN 5.3 7.7 10.10 13.14 (92)
MELBOURNE 1.0 2.3 4.3 8.8 (56)
GOALS
Hawthorn: Gunston 7, Moore 2, Watson, Macdonald, Dear, Breust
Melbourne: van Rooyen 2, Petty 2, Pickett, Oliver, Langford, Chandler