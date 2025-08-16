The Hawks have cruised past the Demons as Jack Gunston starred

Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Melbourne in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has all but sealed a finals place after Jack Gunston inspired an impressive 36-point win over Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday.

Gunston booted seven goals, helping the Hawks make a fast start and they never looked back on their way to a 13.14 (92) to 8.8 (56) victory.

With the win, the Hawks improved to 15-7 and are almost certain to feature in September in 2025.

Dylan Moore (32 disposals and two goals) continued his good run of form, while Connor Macdonald finished with 27 touches and 10 marks.

Demons captain Max Gawn (27 disposals and 36 hitouts) was again among his side's best.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:10 Breust’s heartwarming goal earns special moment at the ‘G Luke Breust is met with a rousing ovation from teammates, fans and coach Sam Mitchell after conjuring a major, just days after announcing his retirement at season’s end

01:41 ‘He’s not happy, James Sicily’: Heated scenes at half-time A host of players become embroiled in a lengthy exchange as the half-time siren sounds, with James Sicily and Harrison Petty at the centre of the action

00:56 Trac and Clarry connection flickers once again Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver link up beautifully to earn a much-needed goal for the Demons

01:15 Gunston giving Dees a runaround in sizzling start Jack Gunston gets off to a flyer with two goals, before setting one up for Nick Watson

00:56 ‘He thinks it’s touched’: Moore’s mega opener ticked off Dylan Moore believes his superb effort takes a touch but is awarded a goal to kickstart the Hawks

HAWTHORN 5.3 7.7 10.10 13.14 (92)

MELBOURNE 1.0 2.3 4.3 8.8 (56)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Gunston 7, Moore 2, Watson, Macdonald, Dear, Breust

Melbourne: van Rooyen 2, Petty 2, Pickett, Oliver, Langford, Chandler