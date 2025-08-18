Touk Miller in action during Gold Coast's clash against Collingwood in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOUK Miller says he's grateful to be playing in Travis Boak's farewell game on Friday night, paying credit to the Port Adelaide champion for helping to improve the mental side of his game.

Although Miller and his Gold Coast teammates will be trying to lock in a maiden finals appearance by spoiling the farewells of Boak and his coach Ken Hinkley, the two-time All-Australian did not miss the chance to heap praise on his opposing midfielder.

Known as two of the most professional players in the AFL, Miller said he and Boak had struck up a friendship in recent years.

"Ken Hinkley has been an amazing coach for a very long time and I've been a massive advocate for Travis Boak, he's helped my career a lot and I'm pretty thankful and grateful to be playing in his last game," Miller said on Monday afternoon.

"I've reached out to him quite a few times over the mental side of the game and how I can find one or two per cent, and I think that's helped me quite a bit.

"Some of the stuff he gave me three or four years ago, I use in my every day.

"I think when you have someone reaching out from another team, who are willing to give a bit of what they know to you, you can only be pretty grateful for that."

To upset the Boak and Hinkley farewells, the Suns will need to create history and win at Adelaide Oval for the first time.

The Suns have lost all 12 matches they've played at the ground, including by 61 points to Adelaide in round 19.

Miller described Saturday's loss to Greater Western Sydney as a "bump in the road", saying all eyes had quickly turned to Port Adelaide and the chance to lock up a spot in the top eight.

"Who doesn't love Friday night football … for us it's a fantastic opportunity," he said.

"The lights are going to be on and bright, it's going to be hostile ... it's just going to be as good a footy as it gets.

"We know what the implications are; we win, we get in. We're going to put our best foot forward and perform."