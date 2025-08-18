Nathan Schmook takes a closer look at the big selection calls facing the Dockers this week

HOW MUCH selection risk is Fremantle willing to take? It will be one of the pressing questions through a massive build-up to Sunday's elimination match against the Western Bulldogs as the Dockers weigh up potentially season-defining changes.

Coach Justin Longmuir has flagged the possibility of taking extra risks with the Dockers' season on the line, with several options in front of the match committee if they want to make change after a 57-point loss to Brisbane.

The biggest decisions will be around star midfielder Hayden Young in his return from a groin injury, and the role of retiring champion Nat Fyfe after he impressed in limited game time as the substitute.

Are the Dockers cautious with one or both, or do they go all-in and play the big-bodied pair in the starting midfield against a dangerous Bulldogs onball unit? It shapes as a massive risk versus reward call.

Young's recent track record returning from injury should give the Dockers confidence. He was a matchwinner against Collingwood as the substitute in round 19 before winning his first Glendinning-Allan Medal as best afield against West Coast despite being substituted.

Fyfe, meanwhile, looked to be exactly what Fremantle needed in the fourth quarter against the Lions, coming into the game to have eight disposals and four inside 50s in his return from a calf injury.

Balancing up the names and reputations of his players with their current capabilities after injury setbacks is a challenge for Longmuir and the Fremantle match committee.

"We just have to work through that. We're getting to the end of the season and sometimes there's a bit more risk this time of the year with that stuff as well," the coach said.

"We won't be playing any of those players if they're underdone and they're 50-50, but if they get through training and put their hand up for selection, then we'll have a discussion."

The options for change in the midfield doesn't stop with Young and a potentially promoted Fyfe, with Matthew Johnson pushing to return after playing every game before his ankle setback against Collingwood a month ago.

The biggest risks could be taken in defence, however, where the Dockers are in need of another skilful kicking option to support gun rebounder Jordan Clark.

Cooper Simpson hasn't played at AFL level since putting his body on the line for a groundball against Port Adelaide and suffering an AC joint injury when he was crunched by Power defender Logan Evans.

Simpson returned in the WAFL a month ago and produced the best of his four games with Peel Thunder a week ago with 28 disposals and several skilful kicks into the corridor against Perth.

The 20-year-old didn't demand selection with his most recent hitout against Subiaco, but it is clear his skill has the potential to improve the Dockers if they take the risk.

Longmuir has previously acknowledged the young half-back's importance to the team's ball movement, which was a clear issue through periods of Friday night's loss at Optus Stadium.

Turnovers coming out of defence were costly, and the Dockers didn't pull the trigger with dangerous kicks into the corridor as often as they probably needed to when the game was slipping away from them. Ultimately they kicked 1.4 from their back half.

"Some of our ball use just went missing," Longmuir said.

"We've been able to show really good composure to execute under scoreboard pressure this year, but against the team that were as desperate as Brisbane were, we weren't able to do it."