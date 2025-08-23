Rhys Stanley celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Richmond and Geelong at the MCG in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has secured second spot on the ladder with a comprehensive 39-point win over Richmond at the MCG on Saturday afternoon.

The Cats led at every break to win easily over the 17th placed Tigers 14.19 (103) to 9.10 (64) in front of a crowd of 46,109.

It's the Cats' sixth win in a row and it ensures they have a home qualifying final and a double chance when the much anticipated finals series begins in two weeks time.

Geelong will play either Hawthorn or Brisbane in the first week of finals, pending the result of Sunday night's match between the two sides.

Cats spearhead Jeremy Cameron booted four goals and four behinds on his quest to win his second Coleman Medal. He is now on 83 goals for the season, a career-high for the four-time All-Australian.

The well-drilled Cats looked a class above their opponents, particularly with their entries inside 50, which were far more organised and methodical compared to the younger less experienced Tigers.

The run and carry from the Cats' mids, in particular Max Holmes (26 disposals, 677m gained) and Bailey Smith (34 disposals, 10 inside 50s, 594m gained) provided their forwards with plenty of supply.

The 'Dash Brothers' were joined by local hero Tom Atkins (27 disposals, eight tackles) in his 150th game since joining the Cats from their VFL program back in 2019.

Geelong had eight individual goal kickers, putting together a string of nine unanswered goals from midway through the first quarter until the 20 minute mark of the third term.

Gryan Miers was the only injury scare, going down into the rooms in the second term for a HIA assessment after a head-high collision with Kamdyn McIntosh, but returned to the ground later in the quarter.

There were some positives for Richmond in its final match of the season.

The Tigers outscored Geelong in the final term, kicking five goals to the Cats' one when the sting was well and truly out of the game.

Young defender Josh Gibcus made a successful return to the AFL, playing his first game in 527 days after a number of long-term injuries. Gibcus was subbed out tactically in the third quarter.

The Tigers' combination of youth and experience continues to build, with Tim Taranto (27 disposals, seven clearances), Jacob Hopper (29, four) and Dion Prestia (28, two goals) leading the way.

Youngsters Sam Banks (30 disposals) and Tom Brown (20, one goal) both put together solid performances to finish what has arguably been their best seasons in yellow and black.

Tigers fans also said farewell to stalwart Kamdyn McIntosh, playing his last game for the club after two premierships and 213 games.

RICHMOND 2.2 2.3 4.6 9.10 (64)

GEELONG 6.7 11.12 13.17 14.19 (103)

GOALS

Richmond: Lynch 3, Campbell 2, Prestia 2, Mansell, Brown

Geelong: Cameron 4, Dangerfield 2, Stengle 2, Mannagh 2, Bowes, Stanley, Dempsey, Martin

BEST

Richmond: Taranto, Prestia, Hopper, Brown, Banks

Geelong: Smith, Holmes, Miers, Stewart, Cameron

INJURIES

Richmond: Nil

Geelong: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Luke Trainor (replaced Josh Gibcus in the third quarter)

Geelong: Mitch Knevitt (replaced Mark Blicavs in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 46,109 at the MCG