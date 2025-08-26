2025 draft prospects Dan Annable, Josh Lindsay and Dyson Sharp. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE BUSINESS end of the draft season has arrived.

Ahead of finals series around the country beginning, it is time for the August edition of the Phantom Form Guide.

For this update, the second Form Guide of 2025, we have increased the ranking to our top 30 players. Later this week, keep your eyes out for the Phantom Form Guide Extra, where the next 10 names will be ranked and round out our leading 40 prospects.

Remember, this is a pure ranking and does not take into account where bids may come for Academy or father-son prospects.

After a patient wait dealing with his back stress fractures in the first seven months of the season, Uwland finally returned to the field late in the July with Gold Coast's VFL side. He played four games with the Suns in that block, including a 13-disposal and one-goal game against Richmond as he started to get back into the swing of his game. Uwland is a classy, hard-running midfielder with a striking left foot in the same mould as Sydney star Errol Gulden. A bid for the Gold Coast Academy player is expected to come in the first couple of selections and he will join older brother Bodhi at the club.

Zeke Uwland in action during the 2024 Smithy's VFL Round 17 match between the GWS Giants and Gold Coast Suns. Picture Keith McInnes

It was an impressive VFL debut for Duff-Tytler earlier this month, with the Calder Cannons ruck pulling on the Essendon jumper at the end of his school season with Penleigh and Essendon Grammar. Duff-Tytler kicked 3.2 playing mainly forward and looked comfortable as a marking target and once the ball hit the ground, including snapping a nice goal from the pocket. Duff-Tytler is more roamer than wrestler in the ruck so potential rule changes in the ruck at the top level could make him even more attractive to clubs given his athleticism, and he watches the likes of Luke Jackson and Tom De Koning as big men who impact elsewhere.

Duursma has been searching for the next challenge almost for a couple of seasons and was just about best afield in his second VFL game earlier this month playing with the Casey Demons. The versatile prospect had 20 disposals playing off half-back against Brisbane and used the ball well, continued to take risks with his kicking as he showed he was more than comfortable with the step up. He booted 2.2 from 24 touches last week for Gippsland as well. A Brendon Goddard-type of player with his height and flexibility who is a real No.1 pick contender.

Another player who has enjoyed some August time in the VFL, Patterson is widely seen as one of the most talented players in the group. He had 24 disposals two weeks ago against Greater Western Sydney's VFL team and as usual caught the eye with his speed and attacking runs. An All-Australian for the Allies in their carnival, Patterson is lightning and loves nothing more than facing off against an opponent, sidestepping them and then bolting away. 'The Rocket', who is tied to the Suns Academy, will add another element to Gold Coast's talented list when it matches an early bid in November.

As consistent as any player in the draft pool this year. He averaged 25 disposals and five clearances for the Allies, 29 disposals and six tackles for the Lions Academy and has averaged 23 touches in his six VFL performances. He's ready to play AFL. Strong bodied, able to dig in with his hands and make clearances work for his side and with a tough, competitive streak, Annable is headed to Brisbane as an Academy player. He was equal top possession getter two weeks ago in the VFL against Williamstown.

A rock solid, tall inside midfielder who will come into an AFL team and play right away. Sharp's season has been top-end – he dominated the under-18 championships, won the Larke Medal as the carnival's best player, was named All-Australian captain and then has gone back to show his skills for Central District's league side. He has played some strong footy in recent weeks at the level, including a 20-disposal, one-goal and six-clearance outing against Adelaide's SANFL team two weeks ago.

After the championships finished, Lindsay went back to play with school side Geelong Grammar before returning to the Geelong Falcons in round 18 of the Coates Talent League, where he found 20 disposals. The laser left-foot kicking of the skilful half-back and midfielder has taken the eye of clubs and he can open up a game with his vision and execution.

We're dubbing Dean 'The Teacher' – because he marks everything. That certainly proved the case for Vic Country, with Dean having a terrific end to his carnival at that level and being named the All-Australian full-back. He fits what clubs want in key backs – tall, quick, competitive and can intercept. And he's been a backman forever, so knows the role and understands it. The son of Blues dual premiership player Peter is headed to Carlton as a father-son and could bring a very early bid and over the weekend had 21 disposals and eight marks for the Bushrangers.

Harry Dean takes a mark for Vic Country during the 2025 Marsh U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

This guy is a ripper. Taylor plays in an aggressive fashion – he goes for his kicks, he takes risks, he runs with the ball, he tries things and he does it all with a bit of a strut and swagger across half-back. He can penetrate and break the lines as well as play on a range of defenders, a little like a Nick Vlastuin type of backman. Taylor is ranked very highly by some clubs in the early stages of the draft.

Xavier Taylor in action during Vic Metro's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Country on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Marsh continues to do what he has done all season – kick goals and do it comfortably. He's up to 27 goals from 13 games at under-18 level with West Adelaide and was the leading goalkicker in the national under-18 carnival with 12 for winner South Australia. Marsh is a deadeye around goal, he leads and finds space and is the medium-tall height to be dangerous on different fronts with a booming kick. He will be an early choice and follow his dad Ben, former Crow and Tiger, to the top level but he doesn't qualify as a father-son to either club.

With some dash and dare, Grlj impressed scouts in his pair of VFL games for Richmond earlier this month. He collected 18 disposals against Gold Coast on debut and 15 the following week against Sandringham, facing up against plenty of AFL-listed players. Grlj is at his best and most fun to watch when he spots a gap and zips through, using his speed, run and gun, which he did several times on Saturday for Oakleigh when he collected 23 disposals and a goal. He has a point of difference in his midfield position to some of the others in the top of the pack.

It's a shame Cumming's season was ended early by a shoulder injury, but it was at least not before the exciting South Australian pushed himself up the board with a run of excellent games. Cumming is a midfielder/half-forward who is able to mark well above his head and has some different elements to his game, as well as a robustness to how he attacks the contest. His big game was a three-goal performance from 21 disposals in the seniors for North Adelaide to stamp his claims as a potential very early selection.

Sam Cumming in action during South Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Country on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

There's an uncomplicated nature to Schubert's game that stands out. He competes in the air, he clunks marks, he goes back and kicks goals, he is happy to help out in the ruck, he leads and presents and he did it over and over again for South Australia at the mid-year championships, where he was an All-Australian key forward. He also finds the ball – he's had 20 or more disposals in his past five under-18s games for Central District and has 28 goals at the level too.

South Australia forward Aidan Schubert celebrates a goal for South Australia against the Allies in the 2025 Marsh U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

Every club is looking for a Jordan Dawson – can Farrow be it down the track? He is a taller midfielder who will likely start his career at half-back and has the same frame, left-foot kicking and versatility as the star Adelaide captain. Farrow had a standout game for WA against the Allies at the carnival with 29 disposals and 803 metres gained and since then played in West Perth's league side, including a 22-disposal showing against East Perth in his second game. He returned to colts level over the weekend and had 27 disposals. Clubs have him as the first West Australian picked.

Jacob Farrow in action during Western Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Country on June 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The brute of the midfield group this year, Greeves forces his way into contests, can rip out the ball and come out the other side and hit targets with precise kicking. Put together a consistent carnival for Vic Metro as their prime ball-getter and has shown across the year he can be a threat inside 50 as well at different levels he's played. He booted 1.3 from 19 disposals playing for Eastern last week.

A huge game from Hibbins-Hargreaves two weeks ago was a big reminder of his talents. The Dandenong Stingrays prospect was clear best on ground with 29 disposals, five goals, five clearances and five inside 50s, playing across half-forward and also through the midfield. Hibbins-Hargreaves had flashes of his ability in the carnival for Vic Country and his forward craft gives him a different aspect to his game.

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves celebrates a goal during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys match between Western Australia and Victoria Country at Mineral Resources Park on June 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A broken arm ruled Phillipou out of action in South Australia's under-18 carnival but he has continued to show his talents for Woodville-West Torrens since then. First it was with the under-18 team, including some big games where he dominated in the midfield and hit the scoreboard. But the younger brother of St Kilda's Mattaes has also had six weeks in a row at league level for the club and collected 15 touches last week against South Adelaide. Brings some energy, athleticism and a leap to the mix.

Jevan Phillipou in action for Woodville-West Torrens. Picture: SANFL

Sweid has just kept fronting up from the start of this season right through to now its final few weeks. The Essendon Next Generation Academy prospect has played with the Bombers' VFL side while also dominating at Coates Talent League level with Calder, with an average of 25 disposals and six tackles this season. The smaller, robust midfielder is a ball of energy who wills himself into games and has shown he can kick goals as well as a half-forward.

Ludowyke is continuing to recover from the PCL injury that prematurely ended his under-18 championships with Vic Metro and saw him sit out the rest of the season. The agile left-footed key forward had enjoyed a productive season until then and has plenty of room to grow as well, with Ludowyke not turning 18 until November. He has kicked hauls of goals for the Sandringham Dragons over a couple of seasons.

Dovaston has had a really good season, kicking goals and creating opportunities all year long. With a flying mullet that catches the eye, Dovaston's performances have stacked up to make him one of the best pure small forwards in the draft class. He has kicked 26.17 in 11 Eastern Ranges games and kicked nine goals for Vic Metro in the championships, while he kicked 1.3 from 18 disposals in a VFL game for Box Hill earlier this month. He is smart and crafty and always lands a few shots on goal every game.

An eye-catcher at different points in the under-18 championships, King's big attribute is his high-flying marks and pack-crashing attempts at grabs. Athletically he has plenty of appeal to clubs and it will be interesting to see where a bid comes for the Sydney Academy prospect, who played three VFL games for the Swans, including a 2.2 performance against GWS in round 18.

A real dasher who is dashing up draft boards. Taylor brings something different to the draft crop with his run and go out of the back half and he has been a consistent player for the Ranges all season, averaging 21 disposals a game across 12 appearances. Taylor is a player with plenty of interest among club recruiters despite not playing for Vic Metro at the mid-year championships.

Oskar Taylor of the Ranges in action during the 2025 Coates Talent League Boys Round 7 match between the Eastern Ranges and Sydney Swans Academy. Picture: Riley Lockett/AFL Photos

It is a draft year with several rucks contending as top-30 selections, and Emmett is one of them. After an impressive end to his bottom-age season last year playing with Oakleigh and rucking to the likes of Jagga Smith and Finn O'Sullivan, Emmett's start to 2025 was restricted by a hip flexor injury. He returned late in Vic Metro's under-18 campaign and is a workhorse with his running. Some clubs think he could develop into a key back in the future.

Louis Emmett in action during Vic Metro's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Country on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Addinsall is another of the Suns Academy graduates who has recently had a run at VFL level and done well. The consistent midfielder grew into his time against mature players, with a 26-disposal effort against the Giants. Addinsall handballs more than he kicks and is adept at finding the footy when it is up for grabs and feeding it out. Clubs know what they're getting with Addinsall as a regular ball-winner at all levels.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 04: Beau Addinsall of the Suns fires off a handpass during the 2025 Coates Talent League Boys Round 05 match between Eastern Ranges and Gold Coast Suns Academy at Box Hill City Oval on May 04, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Craig Dooley/AFL Photos)

It is a shame for Barker and recruiters that the Sturt spark was ruled out for the last block of the year given his form before his knee injury. Barker was a standout for the SA team on the wing, bobbing up and kicking goals as well as showing some aerial traits too to be an All-Australian wingman. But he returned to local SANFL level and suffered an ACL injury and faces 12 months out. The 18-year-old will still get drafted and was a player who had emerged and pushed his name up the ranks after an exciting carnival.

Harley Barker in action during South Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Metro on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Nairn was a key player in South Australia's championships win as an exciting, efficient medium forward, including booting seven goals against Western Australia in a standout showing. The left-footer is classy and creative and has the natural knack of knowing where the goals are, but he has also played some time up the ground in recent weeks for Central's under-18 side, including 30 and 31 disposals in back-to-back weeks in the midfield group which showed a new side of his game.

A neck injury kept McCarthy out of action for a couple of weeks after Vic Metro's carnival and a hip issue has sidelined him the past fortnight too. The ruckman/tall forward averaged 20 disposals, 13 hitouts and a goal in his two Oakleigh games earlier in the year and also had a three-goal game against Western Australia in the national championships. McCarthy has plenty of development left in him but is able to get around the ground with agility for a player his size.

Zac McCarthy celebrates a goal during Vic Metro's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Country on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After a run of four straight league games with West Perth, that included a 24-disposal effort in his second appearance, Swadling returned to colts football two weeks ago and went bang. He collected 47 disposals, took seven marks and was a clear best on ground with a dominant midfield effort. Swadling was also consistent through WA's carnival and has tallied 40 or more disposals in three of his six colts games this season to make himself a top-25 chance.

Sam Swadling during the National Championships U18 Boys match between Western Australia and Victoria Country at Mineral Resources Park, on June 07, 2025, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/AFL Photos

A big, tall midfielder who, when he gets going, has a point of difference in the draft group. He compiled some good performances for Vic Country at the national carnival, including 28 disposals and seven clearances against the Allies, and has some power to his game.

Riley Onley in action during Vic Country's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against the Allies on July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Was named on the wing of the under-18 All-Australian team, as one of seven players from South Australia in the representative line-up. LeRay has spent the majority of his campaign as a midfielder, with his rangy frame able to get involved at the stoppages or as a link-up player. But he can also push forward and be impactful there, having had a three-goal and 20-disposal game against Norwood's under-18s last month.