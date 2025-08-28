Tasmania CEO Brendon Gale on the Devils' search for a senior coach, plus how much they'll pay Tassie products to come home

Brendon Gale at the 2024 Brownlow Medal. Pictures: AFL Photos

TASMANIA won't "jump at shadows" on appointing its inaugural senior coach as key contender Nathan Buckley looms as a hot favourite for the vacant Melbourne job, with Devils chief executive Brendon Gale continuing discussions with proposed candidates.

The Devils are looking to enter the VFL and VFLW competitions in 2026 and are in discussions on appointing their senior VFL coach, although that role will be separate to their chase for their inaugural AFL head coach.

Buckley has shown interest in a return to coaching after four years out of the role since his departure at Collingwood and has spoken previously about initial interest in the Devils position. But he is also doing his own background on being involved in Melbourne's coaching process to replace Simon Goodwin.

Buckley, Chris Scott, John Longmire, Adam Simpson and Ken Hinkley have all been seen as potential candidates for the first senior role at Tasmania.

"I've had a number of different discussions with a range of people but I've been pretty clear it's not of pressing urgency for us. There's list stuff, there's VFL, there's coaching and that hasn't changed so we just can't jump at shadows. There's a group of people I'll keep in touch with but we have to stick to our timelines," Gale said.

Nathan Buckley at the 2023 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

On Hinkley, who has just departed Port Adelaide after 13 seasons, Gale said he would reach out for further discussions about a position at the club.

"Ken's a bloke I have great respect for. He's a great football person and I think he's done a fine job. Port, from the outside, looks a tough club to manage and it's a pretty hostile environment over there, I thought the Tigers were tough. I think he's done a fine job and he's a person I'd absolutely be interested in having a chat with."

Tasmania's start-up list rules are set to be confirmed at September's AFL Commission meeting, with list boss Todd Patterson and recruiting manager Derek Hine already meeting player agents and assessing the likely market of targets ahead of 2028. Tasmanians Colby McKercher (2028) and Seth Campbell (2029) have re-signed at their clubs, with Bulldogs midfielder Ryley Sanders remaining unsigned beyond 2026 as a key target for the Devils.

Gale said the Devils have already seen the player market "inflation" but that his club wouldn't just pay overs for local products.

"There's some big numbers being thrown around, that's for sure. At the end of the day we'd love to have a team comprised of Tasmanians to some extent, but we can't overpay them," he said.

"It just highlights the focus of development, go strong on the Academy and selling some of the lifestyle attractions, the excitement and opportunity to be part of history and for those players who are good enough and we think are worth it, we'll pay. That's where the market is, but they don't necessarily just have to be Tasmanian."

Gale and the Devils remain "very confident" about the Macquarie Point Stadium being built and the club's licence being deemed unconditional following the recent state election, which saw the Liberal party form a minority government. Both major parties – Liberal and Labor – have committed to their support of the stadium being built.

"We're confident, we just need to get a wriggle on now. We've got Liberal in a minority government, we've got Labor who backs the stadium. We just need to get on with it," he said.

The waiting in recent months has caused a slowdown on some of Tasmania's work, Gale admitted, but the club has recently launched two new projects with Woolmark and Blundstone.

In collaboration with Woolmark, the club launched its vintage-style woollen guernseys in July made from 100 per cent Australian wool, while this week the club will also unveil its partnership with Blundstone in releasing a special Devils-inspired boot range.

"We've had some really encouraging discussions with big global and national brands and those in Sydney and Melbourne and we'll progress those discussions once the licence becomes unconditional. We're in a bit of a holding pattern with that, sitting back and waiting, but we're very confident and that's been encouraging," Gale said.

"They're always going to be important deals that need to be done and those partnerships underpin the club to some extent. What's really important is that as the only club in the country that represents an entire state, we've got a responsibility and opportunity to reflect the values and attributes of the state and this sense of 'Tasmania-ness'.

"The pleasing thing is Blundstone boots are an iconic Tasmanian brand and they've only come up with a custom designed boot once before and that was to celebrate MONA. To have the opportunity to work with them is terrific. They look great. I've got about six pairs of other Blundstones – my garden ones, my half-casual ones, the ones I wear to work. But I'll be getting the Devils ones and putting my order in.

"And the Tassie jumper and the map is iconic. Some great teams in history in state footy and the wool industry has been such a big part of the state's history. For that to shape our jumper is very authentic and it's very on brand."

Part of the promotion of the jumper has come in a video shot with sixth-generation sheep farmer Dougal Morrison, who plays for Mt Pleasant Football Club at Pawtella.

"I've seen the collaborations Woolmark has done before with the jumpers and it was a good thing to be involved in," Morrison said.

"The wool industry has been a big part of the farming industry in Tasmania. It's the backbone of our local community and central Tasmania has a big history in wool."