Jarrod Witts' 205th game will be his first final, so it was fitting he kicked the last goal in game 204 to get there

Jarrod Witts after the round 24 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at People First Stadium, August 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IT WAS fitting Jarrod Witts had the moment on Wednesday night that put the exclamation point on Gold Coast's march into an inaugural finals campaign.

With the rout of Essendon complete and just the margin to be decided, the former skipper drilled a set shot from just inside 50m after the siren to spark wild celebrations.

Like the colossus he is, both literally and figuratively within the club, 209cm Witts ran towards his teammates and was mobbed by every single one of them.

Behind only David Swallow (247 games) and Touk Miller (212), no-one has waited longer than Witts (204) to play his first final, which will happen against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on September 6.

Speaking in Gold Coast's dressing-room following the victory, the soon-to-be 33-year-old was his usual understated self when reflecting on his goal.

"I'll say I wasn't going to miss," he laughed with reporters.

"It was nice to top it off like that. It was a great win. It's pretty amazing to have our first finals berth.

"We've had a long year and worked so hard. It was nice to enjoy there towards the end. We'll enjoy this one and reset in a couple of days."

Witts has now played 163 games for the Suns after heading north at the end of 2016 from Collingwood to explore greater opportunities as the primary ruckman.

He has grown into not only one of the club's most consistent players, but one of its most respected, captaining from 2019-2024, firstly alongside Swallow and then Miller.

"It's been a really long journey," he said.

"I'd be lying if I thought at the start that it was going to take this long, but it's about the journey and sticking it out, and we’ve done that.

"There's still a way to go now.

"It's been a long journey. A lot of work's gone into it and I'm really proud of the team."

Taking a backseat from his official leadership responsibilities ahead of the season, Witts said it had been an "honour" to play alongside new skipper Noah Anderson.

"He's making us all better. He's grown so much as the year's progressed, and he'll get his due rewards."