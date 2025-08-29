The Giants are set to be boosted by the return of Jake Stringer for their clash against the Hawks

Jake Stringer kicks a goal during Greater Western Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney recruit Jake Stringer has been cleared to return from a hamstring strain in next Saturday's elimination final against Hawthorn, following a rehab block where the recruit has also been helping coach the AFLW forwards.

The 31-year-old missed the final two games of the home and away season after straining his hamstring for the third time this season in the round 22 win over North Melbourne in Canberra.

Stringer has been racing the clock to be fit in time for September but has transitioned back into full training over the past week, before being ticked off on Friday heading into next weekend's home final at Engie Stadium.

"I had a big session today. If I got through that, I was all clear for next week and could have a normal week and prepare to play. Got through that with flying colours, so I just need to recover well and hopefully be getting ready to play next week," Stringer told AFL.com.au on Friday.

The 2015 All-Australian forward had a delayed start to his first season in New South Wales due to a hamstring strain on the eve of the season, before suffering a second strain against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium in round nine.

But when Stringer has played, he has impressed, kicking 25 goals in 14 appearances in orange, including a haul of four goals and four sets of three to highlight the impact the veteran can still have on the scoreboard. That form can help GWS atone for last September.

Learn More 00:50

"There were a couple of things early that were out of my control, which doesn't help. That put me on the back foot," Stringer said.

"To be able to get a really good eight-week block of footy and games, it was then one of those minor things that popped up. That's just part of footy sometimes, sometimes you're on the right end of it, sometimes you're not.

"I'm doing everything I can to make sure I'm putting myself in the position to perform the best I can in September."

Stringer has impressed many inside Greater Western Sydney with his attitude and commitment to helping others across both programs, including AFLW coach Cam Bernasconi and EGM of AFLW Alison Zell.

Jake Stringer kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash against West Coast in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2016 Western Bulldogs premiership hero is mentoring Giants young guns Zarlie Goldsworthy and Madison Brazendale, along with helping the forwards, running craft sessions and watching vision to give back to a club that has helped extend his career.

"I was at the club one weekend when they were playing a practice match and I just said a few things around doing things different," he said. "Cam asked if I'd be interested in helping guide those two. I was more than happy to get involved. I've been doing craft lessons with them and vision. I've certainly enjoyed that aspect of being able to help those two with their careers.

"For me it's not a big deal, they were just hungry to learn. Then they asked me to help with the forward line. I'm here if anyone wants to reach out to help the best you can. I'll do as much with them as they want. I just offered my support and help if it was needed. The girls have been wonderful in that, asking questions. I have definitely enjoyed it and gives me great interest in the team."

Jake Stringer at GWS training on March 25, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Stringer joined Greater Western Sydney from Essendon on a two-year deal minutes before the trade deadline last October. If he can stay on the park, he could play beyond 2026. Beyond that, coaching is a consideration.

"Coaching is starting to interest me," he said. "Do I want to do it? I'm still not 100 per cent convinced, but I'm just wanting to be a good person and help share some knowledge to help others."

Stringer spent 12 years playing under the Melbourne microscope – five at the Western Bulldogs, seven at Essendon – and has relished being more out of sight, out of mind, playing for a club in rugby league heartland.

"It has been awesome for me coming up here and being away from everything and being out of that footy bubble," he said. "There is not that crazy buzz that you have in Melbourne, which is cool, it makes this a normal week for us."

Coleman medallist Jesse Hogan is also expected to face Sam Mitchell's side after turning the corner from a lingering foot issue over the past week, while Adam Kingsley will consider up to five inclusions with Brent Daniels to return, plus Jack Buckley and Josh Kelly pushing to play in the elimination final.