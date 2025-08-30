Sam Darcy, Aaron Naughton and Ed Richards have all had shoulder reconstructions

L-R: Aaron Naughton, Ed Richards, Sam Darcy. Pictures: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star trio Ed Richards, Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton have all undergone shoulder reconstructions less than 48 hours after Gold Coast beat Essendon to secure the final spot in September.

All three went in for surgery on Friday to repair injuries they carried across the 2025 season and are expected to make full recoveries before Christmas.

The club anticipates Richards, Darcy and Naughton will require up to 16 weeks to fully recover from surgery.

Richards underwent a Latarjat procedure the morning after the midfielder was named All-Australian for the first time at the AFL Awards.

The 26-year-old collected a blazer alongside teammates Marcus Bontempelli and Bailey Dale, following a career year where he signed a five-year extension and was the No.2-rated player in the game, according to Champion Data.

Darcy also went under the knife after carrying a shoulder issue in a year where he was named in the All-Australian 44-man squad, despite missing six games with a knee fracture.

Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton celebrate a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Essendon in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Naughton was unlucky to miss out on selection in the squad after booting a career-best 60 goals in 2025.

Dale underwent surgery earlier in the week after playing with a broken wrist in last Sunday's loss to Fremantle.

The now two-time All-Australian will need up to three months to fully recover, wiping out an off-season on the golf course for one of the trio behind Duck Hook Golf.

Western Bulldogs trio Anthony Scott, Bailey Dale and Oskar Baker. Picture: Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos

Cody Weightman has travelled to Europe for an extended break but the forward is scheduled to report back to the club earlier than others after a season ruined by a complex knee injury.

Out-of-contract midfielder Adam Treloar is set to play for Footscray in the VFL on Saturday at the Mission Whitten Oval as he hunts an extension, following a season limited to just four senior appearances due to repeat calf strains.