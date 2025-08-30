Teammates have labelled him the unluckiest of all not to even make the 44-player squad

GWS players sings the team song after the R1 match against Melbourne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE were several raised eyebrows at Greater Western Sydney this week over the All-Australian omissions of Tom Green, Finn Callaghan and Lachie Ash - but it's a player who wasn't even picked in the squad that has created even further bemusement.

Connor Idun has been described as the 'stiffest of all' by teammates at the Giants after being left out of the 44-player squad after another super-consistent season in defence.

The 25-year-old, who is still yet to kick an AFL goal in 115 games - the second-longest streak behind Gold Coast's Sam Collins - played every game this year for the third season running and was rarely beaten while displaying his ability to match up on taller or shorter forwards.

While no one at the Giants is insisting that he had to join Sam Taylor in the final All-Australian team, they are adamant Idun's output demanded a squad selection at least.

Unprompted, Jesse Hogan took it upon himself to raise the Idun squad omission.

"They were putting up stats (at the AFL Awards night) of defenders that have kept players to one goal, no goals and I'd love to see Connor Idun's stat profile," Hogan told AFL.com.au.

"What he's done this year and what he's done for the last three years, no one seems to be talking about him.

"I was having a discussion with him before and asked when the last time he was actually beaten over 120 minutes was and he's a pretty humble guy, but he couldn't remember it.

"He's probably the stiffest not to make the actual squad."

The plaudits for Taylor have justifiably come for several years now as arguably the best key back in the game while the likes of Lachie Whitfield and Ash have long been lauded as key contributors to the Giants' orange tsunami game style out of defence.

Idun, though, is viewed as the silent assassin in the GWS backline. The glue man who links the group together with his defensive acumen against a range of players along with his ability to move the ball effectively.

Teammate Josh Kelly said Idun was "hugely undervalued" across the competition.

Connor Idun during the R20 match between GWS and Sydney at Engie Stadium on July 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I feel like if you asked other players, they'd say Connor Idun is one of the toughest backs to play on. He's got a huge amount of respect in the League. That's the most important part and hopefully in time that will flow into other parts of football," Kelly said.

Added Brent Daniels: "Sometimes when you're in Sydney you get overlooked a little bit. Internally we rate Connor really highly, he's taken some big scalps this year. I don't think it will worry him too much. Hopefully he has a Premiership Medal around his neck that'll be what he's after."

While Idun's snub generated a lot of talk at the Giants there was still plenty of discussion around the absence of Ash, Green and Callaghan, who all had strong claims for selection.

Green's numbers were a particular standout. He is first in the AFL for contested possessions per game, second for clearances per game and fifth for total disposals.

"Green's probably pretty stiff. I think his stats if you put them next to the blokes who were picked are actually better," said Daniels.

Added Kelly: "The All-Australian team is always controversial, there are always players who are unlucky but those guys have had outstanding years. I think they should have been in the team and in the finals series I think they'll show that but that's our worry now and I know their attention is all on that."