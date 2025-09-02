Jake Stringer runs laps during a GWS training session at Giants HQ on September 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates for all the 2025 finalists.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Rachele Knee 1 week Izak Rankine Suspension 3 matches Oscar Ryan Hamstring 1 week Lachlan Sholl Hamstring Test Updated: September 2, 2025

In the mix

Rachele has returned to main training and will be available from next week, with the Crows ruling him out of their qualifying final against Collingwood. The Crows will be boosted against the Magpies, however, with defender Max Michalanney set to return from a hamstring injury and potentially play forward, where he has been effective at times as a stopper. Luke Pedlar is also available after overcoming a hamstring injury, with changes otherwise expected to be minimal for the minor premiers. Forward Brayden Cook was outstanding in the SANFL, booting six goals in a one-point qualifying final loss to Glenelg. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Achilles Season Keidean Coleman Quad Season Tom Doedee Wrist Season Eric Hipwood Calf 1-2 weeks Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Jack Payne Knee Season Updated: September 2, 2025

In the mix

The Lions will be bolstered by the return of Lachie Neale (quad) and Jarrod Berry (shoulder) to face Geelong in Friday night’s qualifying final. Aside from who they leave out to accommodate the two regulars, the only other selection question remains over whether they stick with two-game forward Ty Gallop while Hipwood continues rehab from his injury. Gallop played in the final round against Hawthorn and should have done enough to keep his spot alongside Sam Day and Logan Morris. Oscar McInerney was excellent in the VFL at the weekend and would be on standby should there be any late hiccups with the talls. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harvey Harrison Knee Season Jeremy Howe Groin 1-2 weeks Tew Jiath Quad Season Reef McInnes Knee Season Jakob Ryan Foot 4 weeks Iliro Smit Foot 4-5 weeks Lachie Sullivan Knee Season Charlie West Foot 1 week Updated: September 2, 2025

In the mix

Beau McCreery has been cleared to play on Thursday night after injuring his foot in round 24. The pressure forward trained fully on Tuesday after passing a fitness test. Wil Parker is firming to replace Howe down back as part of a rejig against the Crows. Mason Cox is being considered to replace Dan McStay in attack. Both were emergencies against the Demons, along with Ed Allan. Bobby Hill didn’t train on Tuesday and was ruled out by Craig McRae at his press conference. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Aish Concussion TBC Odin Jones Back Season Aiden Riddle Foot Season Sam Sturt Knee Season Sam Switkowski Knee Test Corey Wagner Pec Season Updated: September 2, 2025

In the mix

Switkowski has used the pre-finals bye to rest after injuring his right knee, with the important small forward needing to pass a fitness test this week to feature in the elimination final against Gold Coast. There will be at least one change after utility Wagner suffered a pectoral injury in the final round of the season, with midfielder Matthew Johnson the most likely replacement after recovering from a hamstring injury and returning through the WAFL. Wingmen Nathan O'Driscoll and Jeremy Sharp are also options, while emergency Brandon Walker could also be considered, depending on the role the Dockers require when replacing the versatile Wagner. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot TBC Updated: September 2, 2025

In the mix

The Cats are perfectly placed to field their strongest side against the Lions on Friday night. Mark O’Connor, who missed round 24 through a leg injury, will be available for selection after completing a solid block of training. The Cats’ VFL team’s season is over, so there are no more chances at state-league level for players to impress. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Ballard Knee Season Sam Clohesy Ankle 1-3 weeks Zak Evans Thumb Season Will Graham Shoulder 1-3 weeks Elliott Himmelberg Knee Season Max Knobel Foot Season Updated: September 2, 2025

In the mix

With Graham still on the sidelines, there’s unlikely to be any changes to the 22 that beat Essendon in the final round for Saturday night’s elimination final against Fremantle in Perth. Gold Coast could consider Oscar Adams to come in and bolster the key defence against the Dockers’ potent tall forward line, but will likely stick with its current make-up. Jake Rogers was the sub against the Bombers, and with wet weather expected to impact the final, David Swallow could be considered for a fairytale inclusion, as could Nick Holman. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Angove Back Season Jack Buckley Calf Test Stephen Coniglio Concussion Test Wade Derksen Toe Season Jesse Hogan Foot Test Josh Kelly Calf Test Toby McMullin Ankle Season Jack Ough Shoulder Season Conor Stone Foot Season Jake Stringer Hamstring Test Nathan Wardius Knee Season Updated: September 2, 2025

In the mix

The Giants are hopeful that Hogan (foot), Kelly (calf) and Stringer (hamstring) make it through Tuesday and Thursday's main sessions in their bid to face the Hawks in Saturday's elimination final. Coniglio (concussion) will exit protocols on Friday and should be available, but Buckley (calf) is behind his teammates and remains in a race against the clock. Brent Daniels is back fit and should be another inclusion, having racked up 29 disposals in his return through the VFL a fortnight ago following a season plagued by abdominal and adductor injuries. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Cody Anderson Quad Test Will Day Foot Season Finn Maginness Kidney Season Harry Morrison Quad Test Noah Mraz Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: September 2, 2025

In the mix

Josh Weddle is available for selection after playing the second half of Box Hill’s final against Southport on Saturday. The defender is expected to return against Greater Western Sydney after playing his first game since a stress fracture was discovered in his back after the round 16 trip to Launceston. Morrison is pushing to return from a quad issue that has sidelined him in recent weeks. Sam Butler starred for Box Hill with 34 disposals and 10 clearances, while Henry Hustwaite finished with 31 disposals, 10 clearances and a goals at Box Hill City Oval. – Josh Gabelich