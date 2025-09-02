Check out the injury updates for all the 2025 finalists.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Rachele
|Knee
|1 week
|Izak Rankine
|Suspension
|3 matches
|Oscar Ryan
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Lachlan Sholl
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: September 2, 2025
In the mix
Rachele has returned to main training and will be available from next week, with the Crows ruling him out of their qualifying final against Collingwood. The Crows will be boosted against the Magpies, however, with defender Max Michalanney set to return from a hamstring injury and potentially play forward, where he has been effective at times as a stopper. Luke Pedlar is also available after overcoming a hamstring injury, with changes otherwise expected to be minimal for the minor premiers. Forward Brayden Cook was outstanding in the SANFL, booting six goals in a one-point qualifying final loss to Glenelg. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Achilles
|Season
|Keidean Coleman
|Quad
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Wrist
|Season
|Eric Hipwood
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Payne
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: September 2, 2025
In the mix
The Lions will be bolstered by the return of Lachie Neale (quad) and Jarrod Berry (shoulder) to face Geelong in Friday night’s qualifying final. Aside from who they leave out to accommodate the two regulars, the only other selection question remains over whether they stick with two-game forward Ty Gallop while Hipwood continues rehab from his injury. Gallop played in the final round against Hawthorn and should have done enough to keep his spot alongside Sam Day and Logan Morris. Oscar McInerney was excellent in the VFL at the weekend and would be on standby should there be any late hiccups with the talls. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harvey Harrison
|Knee
|Season
|Jeremy Howe
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Tew Jiath
|Quad
|Season
|Reef McInnes
|Knee
|Season
|Jakob Ryan
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Iliro Smit
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Lachie Sullivan
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie West
|Foot
|1 week
|Updated: September 2, 2025
In the mix
Beau McCreery has been cleared to play on Thursday night after injuring his foot in round 24. The pressure forward trained fully on Tuesday after passing a fitness test. Wil Parker is firming to replace Howe down back as part of a rejig against the Crows. Mason Cox is being considered to replace Dan McStay in attack. Both were emergencies against the Demons, along with Ed Allan. Bobby Hill didn’t train on Tuesday and was ruled out by Craig McRae at his press conference. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Aish
|Concussion
|TBC
|Odin Jones
|Back
|Season
|Aiden Riddle
|Foot
|Season
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Switkowski
|Knee
|Test
|Corey Wagner
|Pec
|Season
|Updated: September 2, 2025
In the mix
Switkowski has used the pre-finals bye to rest after injuring his right knee, with the important small forward needing to pass a fitness test this week to feature in the elimination final against Gold Coast. There will be at least one change after utility Wagner suffered a pectoral injury in the final round of the season, with midfielder Matthew Johnson the most likely replacement after recovering from a hamstring injury and returning through the WAFL. Wingmen Nathan O'Driscoll and Jeremy Sharp are also options, while emergency Brandon Walker could also be considered, depending on the role the Dockers require when replacing the versatile Wagner. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: September 2, 2025
In the mix
The Cats are perfectly placed to field their strongest side against the Lions on Friday night. Mark O’Connor, who missed round 24 through a leg injury, will be available for selection after completing a solid block of training. The Cats’ VFL team’s season is over, so there are no more chances at state-league level for players to impress. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Ballard
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Clohesy
|Ankle
|1-3 weeks
|Zak Evans
|Thumb
|Season
|Will Graham
|Shoulder
|1-3 weeks
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Knee
|Season
|Max Knobel
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: September 2, 2025
In the mix
With Graham still on the sidelines, there’s unlikely to be any changes to the 22 that beat Essendon in the final round for Saturday night’s elimination final against Fremantle in Perth. Gold Coast could consider Oscar Adams to come in and bolster the key defence against the Dockers’ potent tall forward line, but will likely stick with its current make-up. Jake Rogers was the sub against the Bombers, and with wet weather expected to impact the final, David Swallow could be considered for a fairytale inclusion, as could Nick Holman. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Angove
|Back
|Season
|Jack Buckley
|Calf
|Test
|Stephen Coniglio
|Concussion
|Test
|Wade Derksen
|Toe
|Season
|Jesse Hogan
|Foot
|Test
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|Test
|Toby McMullin
|Ankle
|Season
|Jack Ough
|Shoulder
|Season
|Conor Stone
|Foot
|Season
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|Test
|Nathan Wardius
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: September 2, 2025
In the mix
The Giants are hopeful that Hogan (foot), Kelly (calf) and Stringer (hamstring) make it through Tuesday and Thursday's main sessions in their bid to face the Hawks in Saturday's elimination final. Coniglio (concussion) will exit protocols on Friday and should be available, but Buckley (calf) is behind his teammates and remains in a race against the clock. Brent Daniels is back fit and should be another inclusion, having racked up 29 disposals in his return through the VFL a fortnight ago following a season plagued by abdominal and adductor injuries. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Cody Anderson
|Quad
|Test
|Will Day
|Foot
|Season
|Finn Maginness
|Kidney
|Season
|Harry Morrison
|Quad
|Test
|Noah Mraz
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: September 2, 2025
In the mix
Josh Weddle is available for selection after playing the second half of Box Hill’s final against Southport on Saturday. The defender is expected to return against Greater Western Sydney after playing his first game since a stress fracture was discovered in his back after the round 16 trip to Launceston. Morrison is pushing to return from a quad issue that has sidelined him in recent weeks. Sam Butler starred for Box Hill with 34 disposals and 10 clearances, while Henry Hustwaite finished with 31 disposals, 10 clearances and a goals at Box Hill City Oval. – Josh Gabelich