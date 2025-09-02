Helping backline teammate Darcy Gardiner in his pursuit of a premiership after missing out in 2024 is driving Harris Andrews this September

Darcy Gardiner in action during Brisbane's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HARRIS Andrews says having Darcy Gardiner alongside him in Brisbane's backline is "extra motivation" to chase a second premiership.

Gardiner was one of four regular best-22 Lions to miss last year's Grand Final triumph through injury, but has vaulted back to prominence with an outstanding close to this season.

Alongside Keidean Coleman and Lincoln McCarthy, Gardiner ruptured his ACL last year, and, thrown in with ruckman Oscar McInerney (shoulder), was the hard-luck story of Brisbane's flag.

The wheel has turned in 2025 though, with the 29-year-old a regular with Andrews and Ryan Lester in the back seven following the season-ending knee injury suffered by Jack Payne.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of Brisbane's qualifying final against Geelong on Friday night, Andrews said Gardiner was "so important" for the backline.

"He's such a hard-working and desperate footballer," Andrews said.

"He's so reliable out on the ground. He obviously missed last year, which was disappointing, but he's such a great club guy he just gets on with it and is happy to play any position on the field.

"Whatever is best for the team, he does.

"I absolutely love running out with him each and every week. It's been great to have him back."

Locked in as a regular since the mid-season bye, Gardiner has played exceptional football as a lock-down key defender.

He, Andrews and Lester not only play in the same part of the ground, but along with Dayne Zorko, are the longest-tenured Lions on the list.

Dayne Zorko, Darcy Gardiner, Ryan Lester and Harris Andrews after Brisbane's win over Sydney in the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's definitely extra motivation there for those guys who unfortunately weren't able to play finals last year," Andrews said.

"I've played 150-plus games with him, built a really good relationship with him and friendship. Just to see him playing finals footy again is awesome.

"I'll make sure he has a smile on his face. He can be pretty stoic and switched on out on the field, so bringing a little bit of joy to him is good fun."

Brisbane will regain Lachie Neale (quad) and Jarrod Berry (shoulder) to face the Cats, although Eric Hipwood (calf) is still a week or two away.

Andrews said playing Geelong for the fourth time in six seasons in the finals was a "massive challenge".

"We've shown this year our best against the best teams in the comp has been pretty solid.

"If we can go in with the same attitude we have playing those big games throughout the home and away season, hopefully the result will look after itself."