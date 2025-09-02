Coach Damien Hardwick has confirmed David Swallow will feature against Fremantle on Saturday

David Swallow celebrates during the round eight match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at The Gabba, May 4, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

RETIRING Gold Coast champion David Swallow will play in the club's maiden AFL final against Fremantle.

The 32-year-old, who was the first player ever drafted to the Suns in 2010, has played 247 games over 15 seasons.

He has only featured seven times in 2025 - including four as the substitute - but will run out in Saturday night's elimination final against the Dockers.

Coach Damien Hardwick confirmed the former No.1 pick would play in the historic match.

"The man will play. We’re not giving him a game, he's earned the game. He's been an outstanding contributor to our football club," Hardwick told Fox Footy.

"He stayed when others left. He epitomises what our footy club is built on the back of.

"He's earned the right to play a finals game ... he'll go well.

"Emotion can go one of two ways, you can either go over the top or it can inspire.

"I think our players can only benefit from that buzz and that excitement, and we'll play for him, no question."

Swallow and defender Sean Lemmens announced on Tuesday they would be hanging up the boots at the end of the 2025 season.