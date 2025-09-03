Kai Lohmann will embrace the Lions' mantra as the Lions forward looks to shine on the big stage again

Kai Lohmann celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Hawthorn in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S "goldfish" mantra will help as Kai Lohmann attempts to put an injury-riddled season behind him and enjoy a return to the stage he lit up last year.

The electric Lions forward was a revelation during the side's run to the 2024 flag.

He kicked the Lions' first two goals of the Grand Final and finished with four in the drubbing of Sydney.

But constant niggles have threatened to take the smile off the 22-year-old's face, restricting him to 14 games and just 12 goals this season.

Luckily for Lohmann, one of the Lions' themes in their premiership defence has been to "be a goldfish" and remain in the moment rather than dwell on the past.

"To 'be a goldfish' has certainly stuck and I'm certainly a candidate for that one, because I am a goldfish," he said ahead of Friday's qualifying final against Geelong at the MCG.

Learn More 29:53

"I'm pretty keen to get back to finals and play some good footy."

Brisbane ran down the Cats in last year's preliminary final on their way to the title.

"They're a great side, been a great side for a number of years," Lohmann said.

"I loved the prelim last year; lot of fans, big game and love that sort of moment.

Kai Lohmann and Chris Fagan after Brisbane's win over the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba in round 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I always love to have fun and not take things too seriously and I think that's when I play my best footy."

Lohmann returned from his latest setback in the Lions' final-round defeat of Hawthorn, kicking two goals.

"It's been a difficult year with my body but ... I'm feeling good and can hopefully keep rolling from that," he said.

"I didn't get to achieve the things I wanted to but it's motivating to try and get back and play well."