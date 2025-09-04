Brent Daniels speaks with Giants staff at training on September 2, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney's hopes of naming five gun inclusions for its elimination final against Hawthorn on Saturday are over with both Brent Daniels and Jack Buckley ruled out with calf problems.

The key duo didn't train at all at Thursday's main session at Engie Stadium after failing to recover from what the Giants felt were only minor calf issues.

That does help alleviate a selection quandary for coach Adam Kingsley considering three stars in Jesse Hogan, Jake Stringer and Josh Kelly are all set to return, assuming they pull up fine from Thursday morning's hitout.

"Both of them (Daniels and Buckley) are reasonable, I wouldn't mind the headache of having to pick them. But maybe it lessens the decision making because we've been really happy with the way our team has been performing. We think the guys who have come in and replaced those players have done a really good job," Kingsley said.

Hogan did leave the track early on Thursday but that was always the plan, according to the coach.

"He did enough of what he needed to do today. I presume he's okay. Maybe Toby (Greene) is a better one to ask he's said he's good to go. I hope he's right," Kingsley said.

Max Gruzewski and Jacob Wehr are almost certain to go out of the team that beat St Kilda in the final round of the season with a tough call between the likes of Harry Rowston, or perhaps even Callum Brown, to be made on the final omission if there are just three changes.

Kingsley admitted star defender Connor Idun is likely to play smaller on one of Jack Ginnivan or Nick Watson such is the threat that they possess in attack for the Hawks.

