IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle unpack all of football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The narrative builds around a potential return for Collingwood's Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill
- 'Borderline hatred' fuels the QClash rivalry that's set to explode on Saturday
- Saints set to land another recruit in Giants defender, but will it work?
- How the proposed last-touch rule could affect the value of rucks
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts