Richmond is hoping Troy Chaplin will return to Punt Road as an assistant to Adem Yze

Troy Chaplin addresses players during the round 20 match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG, July 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has approached Melbourne assistant coach Troy Chaplin about a homecoming at Punt Road.

The Tigers are in the market for a new backline coach this off-season, following Steve Morris' departure at the end of the season.

Richmond coach Adem Yze spent three years working alongside Chaplin when they were line coaches at Melbourne, where they were both involved in the 2021 premiership.

Chaplin finished his 215-game playing career at Richmond in 2016, spending the final four seasons with the Tigers after nine years at Port Adelaide.

The former defender joined the Demons in the months after his retirement and has spent the past nine seasons working as an assistant coach at Melbourne, where he coached the forwards in 2025.

Troy Chaplin with fans after round 21 between Collingwood and Richmond at the MCG, August 22, 2015. Picture: AFL Media

Chaplin stepped up as Melbourne's caretaker coach for the final three games of the home and away season after the Demons sacked Simon Goodwin at the start of August.

The 39-year-old made it clear from his first press conference that he wouldn’t be pursuing the vacancy and stated he is happy to remain at the club if the new coach has a role for him.

Chaplin is contracted at Melbourne in 2026, along with midfield coach Nathan Jones and backline coach Nathan Bassett, but the new coach is expected to implement changes.

The Demons are set to appoint a new senior coach by the end of next week and are currently interviewing former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley, Western Bulldogs midfield coach Brendon Lade, Essendon midfield coach Daniel Giansiracusa and Geelong assistants Steven King and James Kelly.

Collingwood senior assistant coach Hayden Skipworth was shortlisted for the role but has opted against pursuing the position after running second behind Andrew McQualter for the West Coast job in 2024.

The Tigers are understood to be keen on adding Chaplin to Yze’s coaching panel but don’t expect too many other changes. Ben Rutten, Blake Caracella, Chris Newman, Jack Ziebell and Sam Lonergan are all contracted for 2026.

Chaplin was named the 2022 assistant coach of the year by the AFL Coaches Association.