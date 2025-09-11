Ben Long celebrates a goal during the match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast is tinkering with its preparation ahead of Saturday night's semi-final against Brisbane at the Gabba, heading into enemy territory a day early for the biggest QClash in history.



In a break from their usual arrangements when playing at Brisbane's home ground, the Suns will drive the 70km north on Friday and stay together in a team hotel on match eve.

Gold Coast has not won at the Gabba since 2018 and beaten the Lions just three times from 16 attempts at the venue since entering the competition in 2011.

"We know what the M1 (highway between the cities) is like, so we wanted to take that stress away and get away together as a group," Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick said on Thursday.



"It's a good one for the players to get up there, relax, and that way their sole focus can be on the game.

"Our record up there hasn’t been the best so we’re going to try something we think will bring the group together and hopefully end in a reasonable result."



Hardwick described the challenge of defeating the reigning premier as "daunting", but something that seemed more achievable after beating Fremantle at Optus Stadium at the weekend.



Following just two wins from 12 matches away from home in 2024, Gold Coast has now won seven of 13 this year.

"It's another one we have to tick off," Hardwick said.



"We've ticked off a number of things this year we hadn't done previously that we’ve looked forward to the challenge of doing so.



"There's no greater challenge than winning at away venues and the Gabba is one of those. It’s been a formidable fortress … against the Gold Coast Suns.



"There's no bigger challenge than flying six hours, hostile environment, 50,000 people against the Fremantle Dockers and then with two-and-a-half minutes (left) they head us. I thought our guys showed good growth."

There is a "high probability" the coach will retain elimination final hero David Swallow in his 23, with Will Graham still struggling to overcome. a hamstring injury.



Hardwick said he wasn't buying into an extra motivation this weekend because of the intrastate rivalry.



"I know Chris Fagan, I know Danny Daly and I know the Brisbane Lions, they're going to come out firing

"I love to just win finals. I don't really care (who it’s against).



"It's a faceless enemy as far as I’m concerned. I know we’re playing Brisbane, but we’ve just got to get the job done.



"We're a one in six chance of going the distance. We don't care who we play, where we play, we just want to win."