AFL.com.au takes a look back on the 2025 season, running the rule over all 18 sides to analyse whether it could be a memorable night for a player from your club.

Best chance: Jordan Dawson

It could be Dawson's year. The Adelaide captain not only enjoyed a fantastic individual season, but he'll also benefit from few other Crows midfielders pinching votes from him. While the likes of Riley Thilthorpe, Izak Rankine and Ben Keays should poll across the night, we know it's the ball-winners who steal the show. Dawson will see plenty of votes in the side's 18 wins. Enough to win it all? Let's wait and see.

One-vote wonder: Mark Keane (R12 v Sydney)

The Irishman enjoyed a fantastic season and could earn his first Brownlow votes following a win over Sydney midway through the year. Keane had 23 disposals, 15 intercept possessions and eight intercept marks in a standout display.

Brownlow Predictor

32 Jordan Dawson

15 Riley Thilthorpe

14 Izak Rankine

Predicted team votes: 90

2024 most votes: Jordan Dawson (18)

Ineligible: James Peatling, Mitch Hinge

Previous winners: Mark Ricciuto (2003)

Best chance: Hugh McCluggage

It was a season where McCluggage perhaps surpassed brilliant teammate Lachie Neale as Brisbane's No.1 option through the midfield. That should be reflected on Brownlow night, following a season where he also claimed All-Australian honours for the first time. The gun Lion combined prolific ball winning with clearances and goals, which is always a good indicator for votes. Expect him to be among the frontrunners.

One-vote wonder: Jaspa Fletcher (R23 v Fremantle)

A move into the backline paid dividends for Fletcher this season, and could see him notch his first ever votes. He won a game-high 32 disposals to go with 17 marks and seven intercept possessions.

Brownlow Predictor

28 Hugh McCluggage

17 Lachie Neale

13 Josh Dunkley

Predicted team votes: 97

2024 most votes: Lachie Neale (22)

Ineligible: Zac Bailey

Previous winners: Haydn Bunton snr (1931, 1932, 1935), Wilfred Smallhorn (1933), Denis Ryan (1936), Allan Ruthven (1950), Kevin Murray (1969), Bernie Quinlan (1981), Michael Voss (1996), Jason Akermanis (2001), Simon Black (2002), Lachie Neale (2020, 2023)

Best chance: Patrick Cripps

It's not guaranteed that Cripps, a two-time winner, will top Carlton's count. But his previous history of racking up votes will work in his favour. While the contested beast wasn't always at his wonderful best this year, he still had enough of an impact during the side's nine wins to claim his fair share of votes. Will it be enough to top his fellow clearance bull in George Hewett and soar towards the top?

One-vote wonder: Francis Evans (R24 v Essendon)

Evans has played 44 games at three clubs. Now, he could have his first Brownlow votes. Expect him to catch the umpires' attention following a strong end to the year, particularly in a win over Brisbane where he finished with 19 disposals, three goals and 12 score involvements.

Brownlow Predictor

13 Patrick Cripps

13 George Hewett

8 Harry McKay

Predicted team votes: 53

2024 most votes: Patrick Cripps (45)

Ineligible: Nil

Previous winners: Bert Deacon (1947), John James (1961), Gordon Collis (1964), Greg Williams (1994), Chris Judd (2010), Patrick Cripps (2022, 2024)

Best chance: Nick Daicos

It couldn't be anyone else. After being so unlucky on Brownlow night across the last couple of seasons, could 2025 finally be Nick's year? Daicos was fantastic once again right the way through the campaign and should find himself among the votes in most, if not all, of Collingwood's 16 wins. We know he's a proven poller – reflected in the fact he's notched 28 and 38 votes across the last two years respectively – so don't be surprised if he finds enough to take home the Brownlow this season.

One-vote wonder: Ned Long (R5 v Sydney)

Gather Round turned into a breakout party for Long. His performance in the Friday night blockbuster, where he had 29 disposals to go with nine clearances, six tackles and 10 score involvements, was his best game yet. Expect it to result in Long's first ever votes.

Brownlow Predictor

31 Nick Daicos

13 Josh Daicos

12 Steele Sidebottom

Predicted team votes: 95

2024 most votes: Nick Daicos (38)

Ineligible: Dan Houston

Previous winners: Syd Coventry (1927), Albert Collier (1929), Harry Collier (1930), Marcus Whelan (1939), Des Fothergill (1940), Len Thompson (1972), Peter Moore (1979), Nathan Buckley (2003), Dane Swan (2011)

Best chance: Zach Merrett

It was another stellar year for the Essendon skipper, who will poll a lot of votes throughout the first half of the campaign when he enjoyed much more midfield time. Clearly the side's most influential player, Merrett is bound to poll in the majority of the Bombers' six wins and could even notch some votes when trialled across half-back. Nic Martin was also solid, but was struck down by injury.

One-vote wonder: Zach Reid (R9 v Sydney)

The Essendon youngster had a career day in an upset win over Sydney, with his influence behind the ball perhaps putting him in line for his first career votes. Reid finished with 27 disposals, 14 marks and eight intercepts on a big afternoon.

Brownlow Predictor

18 Zach Merrett

12 Nic Martin

5 Jye Caldwell

Predicted team votes: 51

2024 most votes: Zach Merrett (18)

Ineligible: Sam Durham

Previous winners: Dick Reynolds (1934, 1937, 1938), Bill Hutchison (1952, 1953), Graham Moss (1976), Gavin Wanganeen (1993), James Hird (1996)

Best chance: Caleb Serong

Don't discount Serong as a genuine Brownlow threat. He's a proven poller – evidenced by him winning 24 and 28 votes across his last two seasons respectively – and enjoyed another terrific campaign. Andrew Brayshaw will steal some votes, while Luke Jackson also had some standout games, but Serong's quality and his ability to win it at the coal face should see him score votes in most of the Dockers' 16 victories.

One-vote wonder: Patrick Voss (R19 v Collingwood)

Now this would be a popular vote. Voss quickly became a fan favourite at Fremantle this year and enjoyed his best game in a slender win over Collingwood at the MCG. Voss finished with a career-high six goals, which should see him land his first ever votes.

Brownlow Predictor

20 Andrew Brayshaw

20 Caleb Serong

11 Luke Jackson

Predicted team votes: 80

2024 most votes: Caleb Serong (28)

Ineligible: Patrick Voss

Previous winners: Nat Fyfe (2015, 2019)

Best chance: Bailey Smith

What a first season at Geelong it's been for Smith. He's added so much to the Cats' midfield, with his prolific ball-winning abilities and his elite running power. He will be a genuine Brownlow contender, and might even be considered a certainty if not for missing three games due to injury. Max Holmes and Jeremy Cameron will steal some votes, but not enough to rule Smith out of contention. He'll be in the mix.

One-vote wonder: Zach Guthrie (R4 v Melbourne)

After notching the first four votes of his career last year, Guthrie is in some good Brownlow form. Expect him to continue that run following an early season win over Melbourne, where he finished with a game-high 30 disposals to go with 17 marks, eight score involvements and seven intercepts.

Brownlow Predictor

31 Bailey Smith

19 Max Holmes

16 Jeremy Cameron

Predicted team votes: 91

2024 most votes: Jeremy Cameron (16)

Ineligible: Shannon Neale

Previous winners: Edward Greeves jnr (1924), Bernie Smith (1951), Alistair Lord (1962), Paul Couch (1989), Jimmy Bartel (2007), Gary Ablett jnr (2009), Patrick Dangerfield (2016)

Best chance: Noah Anderson

Gold Coast is in the unique position of having two genuine Brownlow contenders. Expect Anderson to narrowly shade teammate Matt Rowell in terms of votes, given his ability to find plenty of footy and hit the scoreboard. However, Rowell does a lot of the tough stuff that normally catches the umpires' attention. The big question, will they steal too many votes off each other to end up claiming the award?

One-vote wonder: Bailey Humphrey (R7 v Sydney)

It was a breakout year for Humphrey, so expect him to poll his first ever Brownlow votes. That could come in a win over Sydney, where he finished with 18 disposals and five clearances, as well as kicking four goals.

Brownlow Predictor

30 Noah Anderson

27 Matt Rowell

7 Touk Miller

Predicted team votes: 79

2024 most votes: Matt Rowell (25)

Ineligible: Nil

Previous winners: Gary Ablett jnr (2013)

Best chance: Tom Green

It was a career-best year for Green, so it's within reason to expect him to top last year's count where he notched a competitive 27 votes. Green is among the best contested and clearance players in the competition, which always bodes well on Brownlow night. While youngster Finn Callaghan might steal more from him this season, expect Green to still be a prolific poller. Could he be an outside chance to nick the medal?

One-vote wonder: Harry Rowston (R23 v Gold Coast)

Having spent much of the season in and out of the Giants' best side, could Rowston be heading towards polling his first ever Brownlow votes? The club's Academy graduate spent a stint in the forward line against Gold Coast, finishing with four goals from 12 disposals and six score involvements.

Brownlow Predictor

26 Tom Green

21 Finn Callaghan

11 Toby Greene*

Predicted team votes: 87

2024 most votes: Tom Green (27)

Ineligible: Toby Greene

Previous winners: Nil

Best chance: Jai Newcombe

Newcombe established himself as a big Brownlow poller when he racked up 24 votes last year, ensuring he will again be a sneaky chance this time around. Newcombe had a stellar first half of the year, but will vie with goalkickers Jack Gunston and Dylan Moore for votes. With the Hawks notching 15 wins for the campaign, expect to see Newcombe's name pop up more than a few times.

One-vote wonder: Lloyd Meek (R17 v St Kilda)

The big ruck is a fan favourite at Hawthorn and could find himself in line for his first ever Brownlow votes at a few different stages this year. Expect him to be a contender against St Kilda, where he finished with 20 disposals, 59 hitouts, five clearances, six tackles and 10 score involvements.

Brownlow Predictor

14 Jai Newcombe

10 Jack Gunston

8 James Sicily

Predicted team votes: 80

2024 most votes: Jai Newcombe (24)

Ineligible: Conor Nash

Previous winners: Col Austen (1949), Robert DiPierdomenico (1986), John Platten (1987), Shane Crawford (1999), Sam Mitchell (2012), Tom Mitchell (2018)

Best chance: Max Gawn

Gawn polled a career-high 20 votes in 2018, but could knock that record off this season. Another terrific campaign, resulting in an eighth All-Australian blazer, saw the Melbourne captain almost go to another level. He was prolific, dominant in the ruck, and once again established himself as one of the best marking big men in the game. Expect him to see plenty of votes in the Demons' seven wins, and maybe even more in their losses such was his significant impact each and every week.

One-vote wonder: Kade Chandler (R8 v West Coast)

Chandler has a couple of Brownlow votes to his name already, courtesy of a three-goal game back in 2023, but could see more this year. He was fantastic in a win over West Coast, finishing with 26 disposals and a goal to go with eight tackles and seven score involvements.

Brownlow Predictor

27 Max Gawn

11 Kysaiah Pickett

8 Christian Petracca

Predicted team votes: 66

2024 most votes: Christian Petracca (16)

Ineligible: Aidan Johnson, Steven May

Previous winners: Ivor Warne-Smith (1926, 1928), Don Cordner (1946), Brian Wilson (1982), Peter Moore (1984), Jim Stynes (1991), Shane Woewodin (2000)

Best chance: Luke Davies-Uniacke

Tristan Xerri should poll North Melbourne's most votes, but since he's suspended you can expect Luke Davies-Uniacke to be the Kangas' best chance. Having started the year by inking a seven-year contract extension, Davies-Uniacke followed the news by reaffirming his status as the side's premium contested and clearance option in the midfield. Expect him to vie with Xerri and Harry Sheezel as the side's leading vote winner.

One-vote wonder: Cam Zurhaar (R10 v Richmond)

Zurhaar is always a shot at bobbing up with a vote and will consider himself a chance once again following a four-goal performance against Richmond. Helping to inspire one of North's five wins this year might see the forward add to his career tally of 13 votes.

Brownlow Predictor

17 Tristan Xerri*

7 Luke Davies-Uniacke

5 Tom Powell

Predicted team votes: 41

2024 most votes: Luke Davies-Uniacke (18)

Ineligible: Tristan Xerri, Jackson Archer, Paul Curtis

Previous winners: Noel Teasdale (1965), Keith Greig (1973, 1974), Malcolm Blight (1978), Ross Glendinning (1983)

Best chance: Zak Butters

Butters might have been a legitimate Brownlow contender, had he not missed Port Adelaide's first three games due to injury. The superstar midfielder once again combined his brilliance with his toughness, compiling a campaign where he was one of the best players in the game once more. Having polled 27 and 29 votes across the last two seasons respectively, Butters will again rack up plenty of votes this year and should be considered an outside chance to be among the contenders.

One-vote wonder: Jordon Sweet (R19 v Hawthorn)

It was one of the best individual games this year, according to AFL Player Ratings, and Sweet will be hoping it earns him his first career Brownlow votes. The big Port Adelaide ruck finished with 22 disposals and a goal to go with 42 hitouts, 10 clearances and seven tackles.

Brownlow Predictor

26 Zak Butters

18 Connor Rozee

6 Mitch Georgiades, Jason Horne-Francis

Predicted team votes: 63

2024 most votes: Zak Butters (29)

Ineligible: Ollie Wines, Darcy Byrne-Jones

Previous winners: Ollie Wines (2021)

Best chance: Tim Taranto

Don't expect any Richmond players to be among the Brownlow contenders, but Taranto should poll the most votes of any Tigers player. Taranto was the standout in most of Richmond's five wins this year and has a good Brownlow record, having polled 15 votes in 2021 and another 19 votes in his first year at Punt Road back in 2023. Nick Vlastuin and Jacob Hopper also had solid years, but expect Taranto to shine on the night.

One-vote wonder: Dion Prestia (R12 v GWS Giants)

Prestia missed the first 11 games due to injury, but made his mark during his comeback game. The veteran midfielder finished with 31 disposals and a goal to go with seven clearances, five tackles and nine score involvements.

Brownlow Predictor

16 Tim Taranto

5 Nick Vlastuin

4 Jacob Hopper

Predicted team votes: 30

2024 most votes: Tim Taranto, Shai Bolton (5)

Ineligible: Tom Lynch, Rhyan Mansell

Previous winners: Stan Judkins (1930), Bill Morris (1948), Roy Wright (1952, 1954), Ian Stewart (1971), Trent Cotchin (2012), Dustin Martin (2017)

Best chance: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

If Wanganeen-Milera is even a slight sniff at the halfway point of the year, he might become an outside chance to take home the Brownlow having come home like a steam train. AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor has Wanganeen-Milera polling best-on-ground votes in six of seven matches towards the end of the campaign, ensuring he joins the contenders for the game's most prestigious individual honour. Will his late run be enough? Time will tell.

One-vote wonder: Max Hall (R17 v Hawthorn)

It was a breakout season for Hall and he should be rewarded with his first Brownlow votes. His game against Hawthorn was a standout, as he finished with 27 disposals and three goals in an influential performance.

Brownlow Predictor

25 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

9 Jack Macrae

8 Marcus Windhager

Predicted team votes: 67

2024 most votes: Rowan Marshall (16)

Ineligible: Nil

Previous winners: Colin Watson (1925), Brian Gleeson (1957), Neil Roberts (1958), Verdun Howell (1959), Ian Stewart (1965, 1966), Ross Smith (1967), Tony Lockett (1987), Robert Harvey (1997, 1998)

Best chance: Isaac Heeney

Heeney polled 28 votes last year, proving he could be a future Brownlow winner if afforded more midfield time. He's likely to solidify that standing after another impressive campaign in 2025. Brodie Grundy and Chad Warner will steal votes across the course of the night, but Heeney was the Swans' best player this year and enjoyed a series of dominant performances. Will it be enough to put him in contention?

One-vote wonder: Riley Bice (R4 v North Melbourne)

The mature-aged recruit had a strong start to his AFL career and could be in line for Brownlow votes after starring in an early season win over North Melbourne. Bice finished with 26 disposals, 15 marks, seven score involvements, nine intercepts and five intercept marks in a terrific performance.

Brownlow Predictor

20 Isaac Heeney

11 Brodie Grundy

10 Chad Warner

Predicted team votes: 66

2024 most votes: Isaac Heeney (28)

Ineligible: Callum Mills, Joel Amartey, Aaron Francis, Justin McInerney, Lewis Melican

Previous winners: Herbie Matthews (1940), Ron Clegg (1949), Fred Goldsmith (1955), Bob Skilton (1959, 1963, 1968), Peter Bedford (1970), Graham Teasdale (1977), Barry Round (1981), Greg Williams (1986), Gerard Healy (1988), Paul Kelly (1995), Adam Goodes (2003, 2006)

Best chance: Harley Reid

Don't expect any Eagles to be among the contenders this year, though Reid should be the club's top poller. The star former No.1 pick was the side's most consistent and impactful performer across the campaign and should see votes in a number of games. Liam Baker, Brady Hough and Jack Graham will also be among the votes.

One-vote wonder: Brady Hough (R10 v St Kilda)

Hough might poll his first career Brownlow votes in the side's only win of the season, where he finished with 24 disposals, five tackles, six score involvements and a goal. Given the nature of West Coast's season, that might see him do enough to be the club's leading vote winner as well.

Brownlow Predictor

3 Brady Hough

3 Tim Kelly

3 Harley Reid

Predicted team votes: 11

2024 most votes: Elliot Yeo (8)

Ineligible: Bo Allan, Liam Duggan

Previous winners: Chris Judd (2004), Ben Cousins (2005), Matt Priddis (2014)

Best chance: Marcus Bontempelli

It's a shame Bontempelli missed the side's first five games, otherwise he would have been a legitimate Brownlow contender. The superstar Dogs captain maybe had the best season of his career, such was his influence when he did return. It should see him join the contenders, even if he arrives late, while it could also mean a fifth season where he polls in excess of 20 Brownlow votes. Expect the likes of Ed Richards, Tom Liberatore and Sam Darcy to also poll well across the night.

One-vote wonder: Sam Davidson (R3 v Carlton)

The mature-aged pickup had a fantastic debut season in the AFL and could cap his hot start with his first ever Brownlow votes. Davidson was great in an early season win over Carlton, finishing with a game-high 31 disposals to go with 10 marks and seven score involvements.

Brownlow Predictor

20 Marcus Bontempelli

14 Ed Richards

13 Tom Liberatore

Predicted team votes: 90

2024 most votes: Adam Treloar (26)

Ineligible: Oskar Baker

Previous winners: Allan Hopkins (1930), Norman Ware (1941), Peter Box (1956), John Schulz (1960), Gary Dempsey (1975), Kevin Templeton (1980), Brad Hardie (1985), Tony Liberatore (1990), Scott Wynd (1992), Adam Cooney (2008)