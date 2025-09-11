Fremantle is open to tabling its first pick in the 2025 draft if there was another opportunity to improve its list

Justin Longmuir speak to players during the elimination final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE'S first selection at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft will be on offer to rivals if the right player becomes available, with the club open to adding more mature talent to its young list after farewelling a hand full of experienced players.

The Dockers have lost champion pair Nat Fyfe and Michael Walters, while James Aish also announced his retirement on Thursday. Hardened pair Will Brodie and Liam Reidy have requested trades in a move that impacts the team's depth.

The Dockers hold pick No.11 at this year's Draft and have been linked to out-of-contract Melbourne defender Judd McVee in a deal that would address the club's need for another skilful ball-user at half-back.

General manager of football Joe Brierty said the club had enjoyed success bringing Western Australian talent back to the club and would be open to tabling its first pick if there was another opportunity to improve its list.

"It's definitely up on the table if the right player is available for us," Brierty said on Thursday.

"Day one of trade period will look very different to the last day of trade period. We're just really open to what's the best option for us as a club in adding talent to where we see the needs on our list.

"We want to continue to look at opportunities for players who might want to come and join Freo and if it's the right player and the right value is our first pick then we're open to parting ways with them."

Learn More 26:33

Brierty would not be drawn on whether the club was confident it could secure McVee, but highlighted that he was a "really talented footballer" and fellow West Australians Luke Jackson and Jordan Clark had elevated their games after returning home.

He said the club would potentially use other mechanisms, like the Supplemental Selection Period, to add experienced players after enjoying success with forwards Pat Voss and Isaiah Dudley in recent years.

Fremantle announced a trio of contract extensions on Thursday, with Jeremy Sharp's two-year contract confirmed, while key defender Oscar McDonald signed a one-year deal. Forward Michael Frederick added three years to his existing deal for 2026.

Learn More 04:57

Brierty said the Dockers felt well positioned with their depth and talent across the field and expected to see more growth from young players in 2026, including the recently re-signed Neil Erasmus.

He said star ruck Luke Jackson had expressed his desire to train as a midfielder/ruck through the upcoming pre-season as he seeks to elevate his game in 2026 after earning selection in the All-Australian squad for the second time.

"He sees his talent as being around the ball, 100 per cent, and he and Sean have the ability to tag team against another ruck and gradually break them down over the game.

"He loves the fact that he can play as a midfielder. We think there's opportunities as well potentially to play as a defensive mid at times and sit behind the ball.

"We've seen the opportunity with (Hayden) Young going forward, (Shai) Bolton going forward. We think there's more flexibility in our team moving into next year for him to be able to play that role with those other mids."

Luke Jackson competes for the ball with Touk Miller during the elimination final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

High performance manager Phil Merriman departed the club this week after five seasons, with the Dockers aiming to have a replacement locked in when the players return for pre-season on November 24.