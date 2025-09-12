Brisbane coach Chris Fagan is hopeful Charlie Cameron can rediscover some of his best form in Saturday night's semi-final

Charlie Cameron looks on after the qualifying final between Brisbane and Geelong at the MCG on September 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CHRIS Fagan says dropping Sam Day was a "hard-nosed" finals decision, while the Brisbane coach also launched a spirited defence of Charlie Cameron on semi-final eve.

The premiers made two changes for Saturday night's QClash final against Gold Coast, naming Bruce Reville for injured co-captain Lachie Neale and recalling inspirational ruckman Oscar McInerney at Day's expense.

McInerney has played just 11 games in 2025, battling a range of injuries that include his back.

However, after three straight games in the VFL, the 31-year-old returns for his first final since dislocating his shoulder against Geelong in last season's penultimate game.

"He's played three full games in the last three weeks in the VFL and he's played really well," Fagan said on Friday morning.

"When you get to finals, you're hard-nosed about those decisions. Whether it's the right one or not, I don't know. Hopefully it is.

"It was hard to tell Sam yesterday. It was disappointing for him."

Fagan said he had no special message for Cameron, who had a career-low two disposals against Geelong in last Friday night's qualifying final.

It continued an up-and-down season for the star small forward, in which he has kicked 27 goals from his 22 matches – well below his usual output since heading to the Lions at the end of 2017.

"Charlie had a quiet game last week and he's disappointed about that, but the week before that he kicked 2.3 (against Hawthorn) and had plenty of tackles and the week before that he kicked 3.1 (against Fremantle) and had plenty of tackles," Fagan said.

"We always raise his name when he has not such a good game, but we never really talk about him much when he's playing well.

"That's been the pattern all year.

"He definitely had a quiet game last week. He's disappointed. We're not going to go out of our way to give him the ball.

Chris Fagan and Charlie Cameron after the R12 match between Brisbane and Essendon at the Gabba on May 29, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"He's just got to play his part in the team and hopefully if he does that right, he'll have a good game."

Cameron has been more prolific against the Suns than any other opponent, booting 43 goals from 19 matches.

Fagan said he was confident Brisbane would rebound from its below-par showing against the Cats, just as they have throughout the season following a down performance.

"Our group's a proud group and whenever they lose, they get disappointed.

"We try to bounce back the next week. It's always a trait we've tried to have because you are going to lose … even the very best teams lose games.

"I'm hopeful that with our backs to the wall, we're a bit disappointed with what we produced last week, that we'll respond.

"That ball's in our court. We can't control how the Suns turn up."