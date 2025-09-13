Hugh McClugage and Cam Rayner were two of Brisbane's prime movers in win over Gold Coast after poor showings against Geelong

THERE was a small window for last week's stung Lions to lick their wounds, but it was Brisbane's response after a down day at the office that has Chris Fagan particularly chuffed as his side shook off last Saturday's stumble to conquer its crosstown rival and book a place in next week's preliminary final.

With its premiership defence on the line and with backs against the wall after last week's qualifying final loss to Geelong, Brisbane responded the only way Fagan knows how with an emphatic bounce back on its home turf, culminating in an imposing 53-point win over Gold Coast to set the stage for a gripping encounter against Collingwood this coming Saturday.

The Lions looked a far different outfit to the one that took to the MCG eight days earlier, dispensing similar punishment they themselves received last week at the hands of the Cats to dominate the Suns at every turn and simultaneously return to their best brand of football.

"It was a great response after last week, they keep responding this group. They're terrific in that way," Fagan said post-game.

"We were all a bit disappointed with what happened last week. Geelong played super well, but we felt like we could do better than what we did last week.

"I think in a funny sort of a way that game last week prepared us for tonight. I thought our pressure and intensity was really up, and we almost did to Gold Coast what Geelong did to us last week.

"I'm definitely proud of the group. It's hard to make finals after you win a premiership, let alone get back to a preliminary final."

From an individual standpoint, onballer Hugh McCluggage was arguably the most influential example of responding sublimely after having his colours uncharacteristically lowered in the qualifying final defeat to Geelong.

After being kept to just 14 touches by Oisín Mullin, All-Australian McCluggage exorcised last week's efforts with a game-high 33 disposals, 10 clearances and six inside-50s to give Brisbane a critical upper hand both in tight at clearances and when breaking clear on the outside to drive his side into attack.

Fagan had a sneaking suspicion his star midfielder’s qualifying final would be a blip in what has shaped as a star-studded and impactful season to date, and could tell the "seething" McCluggage was going to fire back in a big way back on the Lions' home deck.

"I think it was an unusual game for him last week to succumb to a tag. He's been tagged a few times this year and done really well, and last week Geelong did a good job," Fagan said.

"But you could tell all week with Hugh that he was seething underneath and he wanted to do something about it, so I thought his response tonight was fantastic, and probably as expected from him.

"I think when we bring pressure like we did in the first half, and I know it waned away a little bit in the last quarter because the game was sort of done… (but) when we bring that, we’re a really good team, and that’s critical to us."

Cam Rayner was another who was thrust into the headlines after last week's divisive double free kick, but he also answered his critics with a powerful showing that added a new layer of dynamism to Brisbane's engine room.

Playing predominantly in the midfield, Rayner’s strength in the scrimmages and ability to break opposition tackles rendered him as one of the Lions' best, capped off with a stunning goal from the centre square to leave the Suns floundering.

"He was good, wasn't he? (Last week) was a bit of water off a duck's back to Cam," Fagan said.

"He's turned into a great leader at our footy club. He's in our leadership group now and he just understands the moments.

"I've told him 'you're a bull, so be a bull, play that way’' and that's what he does. That's his great attribute and when he does it, he just breaks a game open."