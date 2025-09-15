Who makes your Western Australia and Victoria Origin teams? Pick your sides now

Chad Warner, Patrick Cripps, Marcus Bontempelli and Nick Daicos. Pictures: AFL Photos

ORIGIN is back and this is your chance to play selector.

The AFL on Monday confirmed Origin will return for the first time in more than 25 years, with Western Australia to play Victoria in a one-off match in Perth next February.

The selection of both teams and full player eligibility criteria will be announced in the coming months, but you can play the role of selector now by using our team selector tools below.

The list of players available for the respective teams is best guess only and is not based on official selection criteria, which is yet to be confirmed.

The 2026 AFL Origin game, WA v Victoria, is proudly supported by the Western Australian Government through Tourism Western Australia

