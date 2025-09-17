Zach Merrett in action during Essendon's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

THE BIGGEST, busiest and potentially messiest Trade Period is upon us.

With the AFL's player movement window just around the corner, Gettable delves into the future of Essendon captain Zach Merrett and delivers the latest on where the Bombers skipper will be playing next season.

There are also updates on North Melbourne captain Jy Simpkin, Carlton spearhead Charlie Curnow and Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca, as the AFL's entire 'Flight Club' heads into the biggest time of the year with their futures up in the air.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge go through more than 40 players as part of the 'Wall of Trades', while they also analyse the radical new AFL plan that could spice up free agency.

