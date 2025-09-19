Simon Goodwin has moved on quickly after parting ways with Melbourne

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin after Melbourne's loss to Essendon in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin has joined Sydney as its director of coaching and performance.

Goodwin, the Demons' premiership coach in 2021, heads to the Swans after being sacked by Melbourne last month.

The 48-year-old, who was a two-time premiership player and five-time All-Australian with Adelaide, will work closely with Swans coach Dean Cox.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining Sydney as I've always admired how the Swans work hard and take care of their people," Goodwin said.

"Sydney is a club that has achieved sustained success, and I'm looking forward to helping continue that tradition by developing the coaches and players who will shape the club's future."

West Coast and Greater Western Sydney were among the other clubs reportedly interested in Goodwin's services.

Taking over in 2017, Goodwin coached the Demons 202 times, leading them to 111 wins.

"We're really excited to welcome Simon to Sydney. He's a proven leader, a creative thinker, and someone who's passionate about helping our game grow, which is so important in the NSW market," Swans executive general manager AFL football Leon Cameron said.

"A big part of Simon's job will be helping our coaches grow and develop, and we know his experience will be invaluable."