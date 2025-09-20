The match review findings for Friday night's preliminary final are in

Mabior Chol looks on as Tom Stewart lies on the ground during the Preliminary Final between Geelong and Hawthorn at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN forward Mabior Chol will miss the club's opening three games of the 2026 season after being suspended for a dangerous tackle on Geelong defender Tom Stewart.

Stewart was ruled out of Friday night's preliminary final win with concussion and will be unavailable for next week's Toyota AFL Grand Final as he is placed in the 12-day protocols.

Late in the first quarter, Chol pinned both of Stewart's arms and drove him into the ground, with initial fears the five-time All-Australian had suffered a wrist injury.

Stewart needed immediate treatment and was assisted to the bench before being replaced by substitute Jhye Clark.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian graded the incident as careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, resulting in a three-match ban.

Meanwhile, Jack Ginnivan has been fined $10,000 for tripping Jack Bowes.

It is Ginnivan's third tripping offence, but his fine can be reduced to $6250 with an early plea.