Veteran subbed out early with a calf concern as Brisbane takes challenge to Collingwood

Scott Pendlebury after being subbed during the Preliminary Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD veteran Scott Pendlebury has been subbed out of Saturday’s preliminary final after just over five minutes.

The 37-year-old came off the ground with a tight calf as Mason Cox kicked the opening goal of the game.

Pendlebury went into the rooms and was quickly substituted out of the contest.

Mid-season recruit Roan Steele was activated into just his fifth game much earlier than expected.

The injury sees the Pies lose their most experienced finals player with Pendlebury playing his 33rd AFL final, while Steele is in just his second after starting as substitute in the qualifying win over Adelaide.