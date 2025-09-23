Geelong fans celebrate their team's win in the 2025 qualifying final against Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

LIVING outside Australia and desperate to get your footy fix for the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final? 

There are a host of Grand Final parties across the globe  that could be just the ticket. 

From London to Paris, Budapest to Berlin, Bangkok to Beijing, and across North America, Australian football clubs are hosting Grand Final watch parties that kick off in the early hours of Saturday. 

Check out the venues and links below to see if there's a Grand Final party near you. 

EUROPE

Czech Republic Prague The Down Under,
Vinohradská 48		 Prague Dragons /
AFL Czech /
Empire League		 5:45am
France Paris The Wellington,
20 Rue du Platre,
Paris 4eme		 Paris Cocks /
AFL France		 6:15am
Germany Cologne Chez Gus,
Rosenstraße 43, 50678
Köln		 Rheinland Lions /
AFL Germany		 5:30am
Germany Stuttgart Rossknecht Brauerei,
Siemensstraße 144, 70469
Stuttgart		 Stuttgart Giants /
AFL Germany		 5:30am
Germany Hamburg The Irish Hamburg,
Neuer Pferdemarkt 1, 20359,
Hamburg		 Hamburg Dockers /
AFL Germany		 6:00am
Germany Munich The Keg,
Trautenwofstraße 1, 80802,
München		 Munich Kangaroos /
AFL Germany		 6:00am
Germany Dresden Sportheim Leuben,
Pirmaer Landstraße 121b, 01257,
Dresden		 Dresden Wolves /
AFL Germany		 6:00am
Germany Berlin Piri's
Boddinstraße 61, 12053,
Berlin		 Berlin Crocodiles 6:00am
Hungary Budapest The Pulse Budapest Bats /
AFL Hungary		 6:15am
Ireland Dublin The Woolshed South Dublin Swans /
AFL Ireland		 12:00pm
Netherlands Amsterdam Feed Amsterdam Amsterdam Devils /
AFL Netherlands		 6:30am
Poland Warsaw Shamrock Sports Bar Warsaw Bisons /
AFL Poland		 6:00am
Poland Krakow Bulldog Bar Krakow Ravens /
AFL Poland		 6:00am
Scotland Edinburgh Malones,
242 Morrison Street,
Edinburgh, EH3 8DT		 Edinburgh Bloods /
AFL Scotland		 5:00am
Scotland Glasgow Walkabout,
128 Renfield Street,
Glasgow, G2 3AL		 Glasgow Sharks /
AFL Scotland		 10:00am
Scotland Glasgow Hootenanny's
Glasgow		 Greater Glasgow
Giants		 12:00pm
Switzerland Geneva Mr Pickwick Pub,
Rue de Lausanne 80,
Geneva		 Geneva Jets AFC /
AFL Switzerland		 6:00am
Switzerland Zurich Kennedy's Irish Pub,
Freischützgasse 14, 8004,
Zurich		 Zurich Giants AFC &
Winterthur Lions AFC /
AFL Switzerland		 6:00am
United Kingdom Manchester The Courtyard,
2 Chester Street,
M1 5SH		 Manchester Mosquitos /
AFL CNE / AFL England		 5:00am
United Kingdom Reading The Siren,
1 Friars Walk,
Reading, RG1 1HP		 Reading Roos /
AFL London /
AFL England		 5:00am
United Kingdom London Bloomsbury Lanes,
Bedford Way,
WC1H 9EU		 North London Lions /
AFL London /
AFL England		 5:00am
United Kingdom London Bar Kick,
126 Shoreditch High St,
London E1 6JE, UK		 London Swans /
AFL London /
AFL England		 5:00am
United Kingdom London Hawkins Forge,
100 Battersea Rise,
London, SW11 1EJ		 Wimbledon Hawks /
AFL London /
AFL England		 4:30am
United Kingdom London Vauxhall Beer and Food Gardens,
6a South Lambeth Place,
SW8 1SP		 Wandsworth Demons /
AFL London /
AFL England		 5:00am
United Kingdom London Moreton Belle,
5 Thomas More St,
London, E1W 1YY		 South East London Giants /
AFL London /
AFL England		 4:30am

AMERICAS

>> Living in the US? Check out our separate article HERE 

Bahrain Bahrain Bahrain Rugby Club AFL Middle East 7:30am
Cambodia Phnom Penh Aussie XL Cambodian Eagles FC 11:30am
China Beijing Australian Embassy Bar Beijing Bombers FC 12:30pm
China Guangzhou Cages Rooftop Guangzhou
Scorpions FC		 12:30pm
China Nanjing Finnegans Wake
Irish Bar		 Jiangsu Lions FC 12:30pm
China Shanghai Goose Island
Brewhouse		 Shanghai Dockers FC 12:30pm
China Xiamen Open Intra-Club Tournament at
Haicang Sports Centre		 Xiamen Foxes FC 12:30pm
Hong Kong Hong Kong Hong Kong Football Club,
Happy Valley Suites, (ticketed)		 Hong Kong Dragons FC 12:30pm
Indonesia Bali Bali Bulldogs
Arena		 Bali Geckos FC 12:30pm
Indonesia Jakarta bintangs.com/grand-final Jakarta Bintangs FC 12:30pm
Japan Kawasaki Crafthouse Talkie's R246 Lions, AFL Japan 1:30pm
Japan Tokyo Bulldog Bar Ginza Tokyo Goannas FC,
AFL Japan		 1:30pm
Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Havana Bar
and Grill		 Malaysian Warriors FC 12:30pm
Philippines Manila Handlebar and Grill Philipipne Eagles, PAFL 12:30pm
Singapore Singapore BQ Bar Singapore Wombats FC 12:30pm
Singapore Singapore Café Melba,
Goodman Arts Centre		 Singapore Sharks FC 12:30pm
Thailand Bangkok Marriott Marquis AFL Thailand,
Thailand Tigers FC
and AustCham Thailand		 11:30am
United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi The Keg Room,
Al Zeina		 AFL Middle East 8:30am
United Arab Emirates Dubai McGettigan's JLT AFL Middle East 8:30am
Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Jaspas Thao Dien Vietnam Swans FC 11:30am
Vietnam Hanoi The Republic Vietnam Swans FC 11:30am