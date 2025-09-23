Australian football clubs around the world are hosting Grand Final watch parties in 2025. Here's the latest list

Geelong fans celebrate their team's win in the 2025 qualifying final against Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

LIVING outside Australia and desperate to get your footy fix for the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final?

There are a host of Grand Final parties across the globe that could be just the ticket.

From London to Paris, Budapest to Berlin, Bangkok to Beijing, and across North America, Australian football clubs are hosting Grand Final watch parties that kick off in the early hours of Saturday.

Check out the venues and links below to see if there's a Grand Final party near you.

EUROPE

AMERICAS

