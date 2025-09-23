LIVING outside Australia and desperate to get your footy fix for the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final?
There are a host of Grand Final parties across the globe that could be just the ticket.
From London to Paris, Budapest to Berlin, Bangkok to Beijing, and across North America, Australian football clubs are hosting Grand Final watch parties that kick off in the early hours of Saturday.
FINALS HUB All you need to know about the 2025 Toyota AFL Finals Series
Check out the venues and links below to see if there's a Grand Final party near you.
EUROPE
|Czech Republic
|Prague
|The Down Under,
Vinohradská 48
|Prague Dragons /
AFL Czech /
Empire League
|5:45am
|France
|Paris
|The Wellington,
20 Rue du Platre,
Paris 4eme
|Paris Cocks /
AFL France
|6:15am
|Germany
|Cologne
|Chez Gus,
Rosenstraße 43, 50678
Köln
|Rheinland Lions /
AFL Germany
|5:30am
|Germany
|Stuttgart
|Rossknecht Brauerei,
Siemensstraße 144, 70469
Stuttgart
|Stuttgart Giants /
AFL Germany
|5:30am
|Germany
|Hamburg
|The Irish Hamburg,
Neuer Pferdemarkt 1, 20359,
Hamburg
|Hamburg Dockers /
AFL Germany
|6:00am
|Germany
|Munich
|The Keg,
Trautenwofstraße 1, 80802,
München
|Munich Kangaroos /
AFL Germany
|6:00am
|Germany
|Dresden
|Sportheim Leuben,
Pirmaer Landstraße 121b, 01257,
Dresden
|Dresden Wolves /
AFL Germany
|6:00am
|Germany
|Berlin
|Piri's
Boddinstraße 61, 12053,
Berlin
|Berlin Crocodiles
|6:00am
|Hungary
|Budapest
|The Pulse
|Budapest Bats /
AFL Hungary
|6:15am
|Ireland
|Dublin
|The Woolshed
|South Dublin Swans /
AFL Ireland
|12:00pm
|Netherlands
|Amsterdam
|Feed Amsterdam
|Amsterdam Devils /
AFL Netherlands
|6:30am
|Poland
|Warsaw
|Shamrock Sports Bar
|Warsaw Bisons /
AFL Poland
|6:00am
|Poland
|Krakow
|Bulldog Bar
|Krakow Ravens /
AFL Poland
|6:00am
|Scotland
|Edinburgh
|Malones,
242 Morrison Street,
Edinburgh, EH3 8DT
|Edinburgh Bloods /
AFL Scotland
|5:00am
|Scotland
|Glasgow
|Walkabout,
128 Renfield Street,
Glasgow, G2 3AL
|Glasgow Sharks /
AFL Scotland
|10:00am
|Scotland
|Glasgow
|Hootenanny's
Glasgow
|Greater Glasgow
Giants
|12:00pm
|Switzerland
|Geneva
|Mr Pickwick Pub,
Rue de Lausanne 80,
Geneva
|Geneva Jets AFC /
AFL Switzerland
|6:00am
|Switzerland
|Zurich
|Kennedy's Irish Pub,
Freischützgasse 14, 8004,
Zurich
|Zurich Giants AFC &
Winterthur Lions AFC /
AFL Switzerland
|6:00am
|United Kingdom
|Manchester
|The Courtyard,
2 Chester Street,
M1 5SH
|Manchester Mosquitos /
AFL CNE / AFL England
|5:00am
|United Kingdom
|Reading
|The Siren,
1 Friars Walk,
Reading, RG1 1HP
|Reading Roos /
AFL London /
AFL England
|5:00am
|United Kingdom
|London
|Bloomsbury Lanes,
Bedford Way,
WC1H 9EU
|North London Lions /
AFL London /
AFL England
|5:00am
|United Kingdom
|London
|Bar Kick,
126 Shoreditch High St,
London E1 6JE, UK
|London Swans /
AFL London /
AFL England
|5:00am
|United Kingdom
|London
|Hawkins Forge,
100 Battersea Rise,
London, SW11 1EJ
|Wimbledon Hawks /
AFL London /
AFL England
|4:30am
|United Kingdom
|London
|Vauxhall Beer and Food Gardens,
6a South Lambeth Place,
SW8 1SP
|Wandsworth Demons /
AFL London /
AFL England
|5:00am
|United Kingdom
|London
|Moreton Belle,
5 Thomas More St,
London, E1W 1YY
|South East London Giants /
AFL London /
AFL England
|4:30am
AMERICAS
>> Living in the US? Check out our separate article HERE
|Bahrain
|Bahrain
|Bahrain Rugby Club
|AFL Middle East
|7:30am
|Cambodia
|Phnom Penh
|Aussie XL
|Cambodian Eagles FC
|11:30am
|China
|Beijing
|Australian Embassy Bar
|Beijing Bombers FC
|12:30pm
|China
|Guangzhou
|Cages Rooftop
|Guangzhou
Scorpions FC
|12:30pm
|China
|Nanjing
|Finnegans Wake
Irish Bar
|Jiangsu Lions FC
|12:30pm
|China
|Shanghai
|Goose Island
Brewhouse
|Shanghai Dockers FC
|12:30pm
|China
|Xiamen
|Open Intra-Club Tournament at
Haicang Sports Centre
|Xiamen Foxes FC
|12:30pm
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|Hong Kong Football Club,
Happy Valley Suites, (ticketed)
|Hong Kong Dragons FC
|12:30pm
|Indonesia
|Bali
|Bali Bulldogs
Arena
|Bali Geckos FC
|12:30pm
|Indonesia
|Jakarta
|bintangs.com/grand-final
|Jakarta Bintangs FC
|12:30pm
|Japan
|Kawasaki
|Crafthouse Talkie's
|R246 Lions, AFL Japan
|1:30pm
|Japan
|Tokyo
|Bulldog Bar Ginza
|Tokyo Goannas FC,
AFL Japan
|1:30pm
|Malaysia
|Kuala Lumpur
|Havana Bar
and Grill
|Malaysian Warriors FC
|12:30pm
|Philippines
|Manila
|Handlebar and Grill
|Philipipne Eagles, PAFL
|12:30pm
|Singapore
|Singapore
|BQ Bar
|Singapore Wombats FC
|12:30pm
|Singapore
|Singapore
|Café Melba,
Goodman Arts Centre
|Singapore Sharks FC
|12:30pm
|Thailand
|Bangkok
|Marriott Marquis
|AFL Thailand,
Thailand Tigers FC
and AustCham Thailand
|11:30am
|United Arab Emirates
|Abu Dhabi
|The Keg Room,
Al Zeina
|AFL Middle East
|8:30am
|United Arab Emirates
|Dubai
|McGettigan's JLT
|AFL Middle East
|8:30am
|Vietnam
|Ho Chi Minh City
|Jaspas Thao Dien
|Vietnam Swans FC
|11:30am
|Vietnam
|Hanoi
|The Republic
|Vietnam Swans FC
|11:30am