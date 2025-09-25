Hugh McCluggage is pursued by Tom Atkins during the 2025 qualifying final between Brisbane and Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2025 Grand Final is shaping as a midfield shootout if a record September trend continues, with this year's finals series – and its Grand Final combatants – setting a new benchmark for scores from stoppages.

Teams have averaged 39 points from stoppages per game in this finals series, which is the most on record since Champion Data started recording score sources in 2002.

Geelong and Brisbane have both played a big role in the spike this year, with the Cats saving their best stoppage performance in 2025 for last week's preliminary final.

The Cats scored 72 of their 115 points from stoppages in that clash against Hawthorn as captain Patrick Dangerfield ran riot in the midfield, having 13 score involvements in a finals performance for the ages.

The Cats' scoreboard return from clearance chains against the Hawks was also its fifth-most in any match over the last decade and the seventh highest by any team in a final.

Brisbane, meanwhile, scored 65 of its 100 points in the preliminary final win over Collingwood from stoppage chains - its second best result this year from that score source - with the influence of Will Ashcroft and Hugh McCluggage critical.

The third quarter in particular was an onslaught, starting with Zac Bailey's perfectly executed combination with ruckman Darcy Fort at a forward 50 stoppage in the opening minute after half-time.

When you include Greater Western Sydney's 64 points from clearances in the elimination final loss to Hawthorn, there have been three teams score more than 60 points from that source in just eight finals this September.

The increase in stoppage scores during the finals has gone against the trend from the home and away season, which saw the 60-point barrier broken just 20 times in 207 games, with the Western Bulldogs averaging an AFL-high 47.6 scores from stoppages.

Every team except North Melbourne scored more heavily from turnovers than stoppages, but the finals have seen six of the eight qualifying teams lift their scores from stoppage above their season averages.

Geelong has gone from a season average of 41.4 to 61.0 across its two finals, while the Lions have jumped slightly from 33.8 to 35.6 across three September clashes, thanks to its massive midfield performance against Collingwood.

When the Cats and Lions have met previously this season, scores from stoppages have gone in the Cats' favour on all three occasions, including 50-21 in the qualifying final at the MCG. The difference was less pronounced in round 15 (24-20) and round three (34-24), when the Lions prevailed.

Scoring overall has been strong for the second straight finals series, with teams averaging 85 points after last year's 87. Winning teams up until the Grand Final have averaged 99.25 points, which is identical to 2024 before Brisbane put on 120 points in its 10-goal win against Sydney in the Grand Final.

The previous highest scoring final series was in 2016, with 2025 ranked ninth overall for finals scores this century.